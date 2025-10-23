At LSU, student athletes aren’t just expected to compete; they’re expected to evolve.

For women’s tennis standout Cadence Brace, LSU has become a place where her professional career can flourish while she purifies her game in a supportive, high-level collegiate environment.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Brace grew up in a family immersed in hockey tradition, but tennis quickly became her calling.

Before arriving in Baton Rouge, she had already made her mark on the professional circuit with a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles ranking of No. 320 and her first career singles title in June 2024.

She had the talent and the drive, but she knew that to elevate her game further, she needed the right environment.

“LSU felt like family,” she said. “I love the Louisiana heat, the energy of the SEC, and all the resources the program provides. I knew this was a place where I could grow as a player and as a person.”

In her freshman season last spring, Brace quickly made her mark on the court and led the Tigers to a 24-8 record – tied for a program-best – as well as LSU’s first appearance at the NCAA Elite Eight.

On the court, she boasted a 14-6 singles record as LSU’s No. 1 player with 11 ranked victories, earning a final Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) ranking of No. 8. In doubles, Brace posted 13 overall doubles wins with nine ranked victories and earned a final ITA doubles ranking of No. 6 with Kayla Cross.

Brace quickly made her mark on the court in her debut season, and, as a result, was named the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, coupled with All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Freshman Team selections.

Following the season, she was named the ITA National Rookie of the Year and earned singles and doubles All-America selections. Brace became the fourth Tiger in program history to earn both singles and doubles All-America honors in the same season, joining Bruna Colosio (2000), Joana Valle Costa (2017) and Anastasiya Komar (2023).

Since arriving at LSU, her professional ranking has climbed – achieving a career-high WTA ranking of No. 203 – a direct reflection of the structure and support the program offers.

Her coaches at LSU travel with her to tournaments, providing guidance, stability, and an extra measure of confidence that allow her to focus on competing at the highest level.

“Having them there makes it a lot easier to play my best,” she said. “It really helps me grow my game.”

Balancing the demands of collegiate tennis, academics and a professional career is no small feat, but LSU has made it possible.

Her days are a testament to discipline: a 6 a.m. weightlifting session, morning practice from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., online coursework, and a return to the court from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

However, there’s still room for bonding with teammates off the court. As a result, she has gained a new appreciation for being a part of a team.

“I love being part of a team,” she said. “Tennis has always been an individual sport for me, but having teammates is something I really enjoy.”

The college atmosphere, being loud and energized, is a major difference compared to the professional circuit, but she embraces it and loves it.

“It’s different from the pro tour, but it’s fun,” she said. “I’m learning to love it.”

Her professional ambitions remain clear. She aims to crack the top 100 on the pro tour along with achieving collegiate success while also striving for the “triple crown,” which is a singles, doubles and team title.

What makes her game great is not just talent, but preparation. LSU’s structure has allowed her to maintain a professional-level regimen, sharpen her skills and gain a competitive edge.

Even off the court, her competitive spirit is rooted in her Canadian upbringing and a family tradition of hockey.

“If tennis wasn’t my sport, I’d probably be playing hockey,” she said. She also mentioned that even though she grew up in Toronto, she’s a devoted Boston Bruins fan, a choice that has earned her some good-natured teasing from friends back home in Canada.

From international tournaments to the courts of LSU, Cadence Brace’s journey is defined by ambition, adaptability and relentless preparation. Every match, every practice and every lift build toward a larger goal and prove that elite talent, when paired with the right environment, can reach new heights as a launchpad to improve at the next level.

With every match, she demonstrates that LSU isn’t a stepping stone, it’s a place where professional dreams can take shape, one point at a time.