BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 LSU baseball squad will conduct intra-squad scrimmages this week at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages throughout October and November are open to the general public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall. Dates and times for subsequent scrimmages will be announced in October and November as the fall practice period progresses.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.