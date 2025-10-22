Mathieu to Represent LSU as SEC Football Legend

BATON ROUGE – Tyrann Mathieu – one of the most impactful players in program history – will serve as LSU’s 2025 SEC Football Legend, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The class will be honored at the 2025 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 5-6 in Atlanta, Ga, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Friday, December 5 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 6.

Mathieu, a native of New Orleans, made a huge impact in just two years at LSU, becoming one of college football’s most dynamic defensive players. As a sophomore in 2011, he was a unanimous first-team All-American, won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting—a rare feat for a defensive back—and was MVP of the SEC Championship Game after returning a punt for a touchdown.

As a true freshman in 2010, Mathieu was named the Cotton Bowl’s most outstanding player in LSU’s win over Texas A&M after recording a sack, an interception and forcing two fumbles in the 41-24 victory.

Known for his playmaking ability, Mathieu forced a school-record 11 career fumbles and scored four defensive touchdowns. He also excelled as a punt returner and led LSU to multiple big wins, including an SEC title.

Mathieu played 12 NFL seasons, drafted in the third round by Arizona in 2013. He appeared in 180 games with 171 starts, winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. A three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Mathieu retired in 2025 with 838 tackles and 36 interceptions.

The 2025 Football Legends class includes 16 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. This year’s class includes a Heisman Trophy winner, national champions, All-Americans, All-SEC selections, Academic All-Americans and NFL standouts. The group represents teams that won SEC Championships, claimed Super Bowl titles and are represented in state, school and college football halls of fame.

Below is a listing and biographies of the 2025 SEC Football Legends:

• Alabama – C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 2010-13

• Arkansas – Kenoy Kennedy, Safety, 1996-99

• Auburn – Cam Newton, Quarterback, 2010

• Florida – Brandon Spikes, Linebacker, 2006-09

• Georgia – Randy Johnson, Offensive Guard, 1973-75

• Kentucky – Jacob Tamme, Tight End, 2004-07

• LSU – Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback, 2010-11

• Ole Miss – William “Bill” Smith, Punter, 1983-86

• Mississippi State – Gabe Jackson, Offensive Guard, 2009-13

• Missouri – Mitch Morse, Offensive Lineman, 2010-14

• Oklahoma – Lucious Selmon, Nose Guard, 1970-73

• South Carolina – Connor Shaw, Quarterback, 2010-13

• Tennessee – Kevin Burnett, Linebacker, 2000-04

• Texas – Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, 2001-04

• Texas A&M – R.C. Slocum, Texas A&M, 1989-2002

• Vanderbilt – Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt, 2010-13