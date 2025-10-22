BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players are listed among the Top 100 College Prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.

The list includes LSU sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel (No. 7), junior shortstop Steven Milam (No. 35), sophomore right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy (No. 48) and junior infielder Trent Caraway (No. 87).

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after a superb rookie season in which he helped lead LSU to the NCAA National Championship.

A 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in LSU’s five CWS games. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games last season with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. Milam was voted to NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .417 (5-for-12) in four games with one double, three RBI and five runs.

Milam committed only five errors at shortstop over the entire 2025 season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 57 RBI and 50 runs.

Milam was named a 2025 Third-Team Academic All-American, posting a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

Rizy, a native of Fiskdale, Mass., made a team-high 24 relief appearances on the mound last season as a true freshman, posting no decisions and a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings with 19 walks, 29 strikeouts and a .237 opponent batting average.

Rizy pitched 1.0 scoreless inning vs. West Virginia in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional on June 7, allowing one hit with no walks and one strikeout. He worked 1.0 scoreless inning versus Little Rock in the opening game of NCAA Regional on May 30, allowing no hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

Caraway, a native of Dana Point, Calif., batted .281 (88-for-313) in two seasons (2024-25) at Oregon State with 20 doubles, 14 homers, 57 RBI and 67 runs before transferring to LSU this summer.

He was voted the 2025 NCAA Corvallis Regional Most Outstanding Player, and he hit a total of six home runs in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, marking the most in Oregon State history.

LSU opens its 2026 season on Friday, February 13, when the reigning National Champions play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.