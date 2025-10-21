Carson Paul Named SEC Diver of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Carson Paul was recognized Tuesday as SEC Diver of the Week for his performance at the previous meet against Air Force, Denver, and Wyoming, the league office announced.

“Carson has gotten off to a strong start this season, coming off a productive summer competing for Canada,” diving coach Drew Livingston said. “He has matured a ton in our program, and we’re proud of the leadership roles he’s taking on for our team in his senior season. We’re excited to see how he leads by example with his performance moving forward.”

The Victoria, British Columbia, Canada native took the top spot in all three diving events at the Air Force Academy, scoring 330.80 in the 1-meter, 408.20 in the 3-meter, and 343.70 on the platform.

All three of his scores were his personal best on this season’s campaign and also met the NCAA Division I qualifying standard.

The No. 14 LSU men’s team bested each of its opponents at the Air Force quad-meet, defeating Air Force (215-157), Denver (225-147), and Wyoming (225-147).

The Tigers will be back in action Friday, Oct. 24, for the team’s first home meet of the season. No. 14/21 LSU will compete against Kentucky at 11 a.m. CT in the LSU Natatorium.