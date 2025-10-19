LSU's Fiorellini Finishes Fall Season At Stanford With Sixth Par/Under Round

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore Francesca Fiorellini posted her sixth round of par or under in the final round of the fall season at the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.

Fiorellini, who transferred to LSU from UCLA, posted a 1-under par round of 71 with three birdies on the afternoon. Fiorellini finished at 4-over par 217 with rounds of 75-72-70 for the 54-hole event which is the final of four fall tournaments in the 2025-26 fall wraparound season.

Senior Taylor Riley ended up with the best 54-hole total for the Tigers of 2-over par 215 on rounds of 71-70-74. Riley finished T30 in the 100-player field in the individual competition.

The individual winner was Megha Ganne of Stanford who moved to the top spot after a final round of 66 to finish at 10-under par 203 (69-68-66).

The Tigers as a team finished T15 in the 19-team field with a score of 28-over par 880. LSU had rounds of 294-287-299.

On the final day, LSU, besides the rounds by Fiorellini and Riley, also counted a 77 from Elsa Svensson and 78’s from Josefin Widal and Lucia Iraola.

LSU’s spring season will begin on Sunday, Feb. 1, in Puerto Rico for the first of five regular season tournaments.

Stanford Intercollegiate

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California

Final Team Results (Par 284-852)

1 Stanford – 271-272-274 – 817 -35

2 Oregon – 277-277-284 – -838 -14

3 Southern California – 288-277-277 – 842 -10

4 Pepperdine – 287-277-282 – 846 -6

5 Arizona State 286-278-283 – 848 -4

6 UCLA – 285-279-285 – 849 -3

7 Arizona – 278-285-288 – 851 -1

T8 Iowa State – 287-284-290 – 861 +9

T8 Colorado – 286-279-296 – -861 +9

10 Texas – 296-284-283 – 863 +11

11 Oklahoma State – 291-287-291 – 869 +17

12 Tennessee — 299-286-286 – 871 +19

13 Northwestern – 289-292-291 – 872 +20

14 UC Davis – 292-293-291 – 876 +24

T15 LSU – 294-287-299 – 880 +28

T15 Virginia – 292-292-296 – 880 +28

17 San Jose State – 297-298-290 –885 +33

18 Washington – 299-298-299 – 896 +44

19 San Francisco – 301-294-299 – 903 +51

Individual Top 5 (Par 71-213)

1 Megha Ganne, Stanford – 69-68-66 – 203 -10

T2 Catherine Park, USC – 70-66-68 – 204 -9

T2 Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford – 66-68-70 – 204 -9

T2 Kiara Romero, Oregon – 69-70-65 – 204 -9

T5 Kylee Choi, Pepperdine – 70-69-67 – 206 -7

T5 Patience Rhodes, Arizona State – 71-67-68 – 206 -7

LSU Scores

T30 Taylor Riley – 71-70-74 – 215 +2

T37 Francesca Fiorellini – 75-72-70 – 216 +4

T60 Elsa Svensson – 73-71-77 – 221 +8

T83 Josefin Widal – 75-74-78 – 227 +14

97. Lucia Iraola – 79-77-78 – 234 +21