LSU Soccer Battles Kentucky to 1-1 Draw

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (9-5-3, 4-2-3 SEC) battled Kentucky (10-4-3, 4-2-3 SEC) to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

With the tie, LSU remained unbeaten and extended their streak to six matches, matching the program record for longest consecutive unbeaten streak in SEC play last accomplished in 2013. The lone goal for LSU on the day came from midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir, who scored on a penalty kick and is now seven for eight in her career from the spot.

The match between the Tigers and the Wildcats was BLANK from the start. Both teams looked to create chances, but the Tiger defense dominated a quiet first half, allowing just one shot attempt in the first 45 minutes.

Junior Gabbi Ceballos, freshman Sariyah Bailey and Hermannsdottir all tallied shots in the first half, while junior Ava Galligan got the best look for the Tigers in the 29th minute. The forward dribbled to the right side of the box and fired a shot to the goalie’s right, forcing her to make an outstretched save.

Neither team was able to find the opening goal and the first half ended scoreless at the break in favor of neither team.

It was a little bit of the same back-and-forth to start the second half, with both teams battling to find the back of the net. LSU’s Natalie Dvorakova took a strong chance in the 70th minute that had to be saved by the Kentucky keeper.

It wasn’t until the final five minutes that the action heated up in Baton Rouge.

In the 85th minute, LSU was awarded a penalty kick. Hermannsdottir crossed the ball to Kelsey Major in the center of the box. The charging Major was clipped by a Kentucky defender from behind, forcing the referees to give the Tigers a penalty kick. Hermanndottir stepped up to take the kick for LSU and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner, breaking the scoring drought on the day.

The goal was Hermannsdottir’s seventh straight successful goal from the penalty spot, as well as her sixth goal of the season and 25th of her career. The senior now ranks in the top-10 in most career goals in LSU history, sharing the ninth spot with Melissa Clarke and Roslyn Jones.

Kentucky responded just 23 seconds later. Wildcat midfielder Sydni Fink received a throw-in and dribbled to the right side of the box and sent it to the feet of midfielder Thalia Morisi. Morisi took one touch around the Tiger defender and deposited the ball into the top right corner of the goal, evening the score, 1-1.

The score held for the remaining three minutes of the match, as neither team could find the go-ahead. LSU totaled nine shots over Kentucky’s six, firing five on goal and attempting three corners. Goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian made three saves on the day, bringing her season total to 28 saves and 44 in her career at LSU.

The Tigers will return to the pitch for their regular season finale and senior day on Sunday, Oct. 26, when they host Florida at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.