BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s 2025 baseball team will receive its National Championship rings on Saturday in a special ceremony to be held at 4:45 p.m. CT in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center prior to the LSU-Texas A&M football game.

Beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT, the 2025 National Champions will walk down Victory Hill, onto North Stadium Drive and into the Maravich Center, and the Ring Ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. CT.

All fans are invited to attend the National Champions Ring Ceremony in the Maravich Center free of charge.

National Coach of the Year Jay Johnson led the 2025 Tigers to the NCAA College World Series National Championship, marking the school’s second national title in the past three years and its eighth national title since 1991. Johnson, in his fourth season at LSU, became the fastest coach in NCAA Baseball history to win multiple College World Series championships during his tenure at a single school.

The 2025 Tigers posted a 53-15 overall record and finished the year on an eight-game win streak, culminated by a two-game series sweep of Coastal Carolina on June 21-22 in the College World Series Finals.

The LSU pitching staff, featuring All-America right-handers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson, finished No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts with 760, No. 4 in strikeouts per nine innings (11.7), No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.27) and No. 7 in team ERA (3.73).

Anderson led the nation with 180 total strikeouts, and Eyanson finished No. 3 in the nation with 152 total strikeouts. Reliever Casan Evans also received All-America recognition, posting five wins, seven saves and a 2.05 ERA.

The LSU hitters, led by All-Americans Jared Jones and Derek Curiel, completed the season No. 6 in the nation in runs scored with 536, No. 7 in walks with 360, No. 8 in hits with 671 and No. 9 in doubles with 136.

Jones, LSU’s first baseman, finished eighth in the nation with 22 home runs, and he increased his career total to 64 homers, the third-highest mark in LSU history. Curiel, the Tigers’ leftfielder, batted a team-high .345 and was named 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1 Baseball.

The 2025 Tigers played defense at a remarkable level, establishing a school record for fielding percentage at .981. Shortstop Steven Milam committed only five errors, second baseman Daniel Dickinson was charged with only four errors, and third baseman Michael Braswell III committed just three errors on the year.

Nine members of the 2025 squad were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, including four players in the first three rounds: pitcher Kade Anderson – 1st round by the Seattle Mariners; pitcher Chase Shores – 2nd round by the Los Angeles Angels; pitcher Anthony Eyanson – 3rd round by the Boston Red Sox; and outfielder Ethan Frey – 3rd round by the Houston Astros.

The Tigers also excelled in the classroom, earning the 2025 Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association. Two LSU players received Academic All-America recognition: pitcher Kade Anderson and shortstop Steven Milam.

Community service continued to be a cornerstone of the LSU program, as outfielder Chris Stanfield was the 2025 recipient of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy for his work with special needs children at the Miracle League of Baton Rouge.