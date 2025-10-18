BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 LSU Baseball NCAA National Champions are scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in a White House ceremony on Monday at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT).

The ceremony may be viewed live at this link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/

The LSU-Shreveport baseball team, the 2025 NAIA National Champions, will also participate in Monday’s ceremony.

Monday’s White House visit will mark the third in the history of LSU Baseball. The 1991 National Champions met President George H.W. Bush in a Rose Garden ceremony that also featured MLB legends Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.

LSU’s 2009 National Champions were honored at the White House and greeted by Vice President Joe Biden.

The 2025 Tigers are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night, and they will tour the U.S. Capitol on Monday prior to the White House ceremony.