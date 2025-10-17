Times of Interest

LSU at Vanderbilt
October 18, 2025 * Nashville, Tenn. (FirstBank Stadium) * ABC

Friday, Oct. 17
3:10 p.m. Team departs campus
3:50 p.m. Team departs Baton Rouge
5:25 p.m. Team arrives in Nashville, Tenn.
5:45 p.m. Team arrives at Sonesta Hotel

Saturday, Oct. 18
8:40 a.m. LSU departs hotel for FirstBank Stadium
9 a.m. LSU arrives at FirstBank Stadium
9 a.m. Gates to FirstBank Stadium open
9 a.m. LSU Sports Radio Network Pregame Show starts
10:30 a.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from FirstBank Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
10:53:30 a.m. National Anthem
11:02 a.m. LSU takes the field
11:03 a.m. Vanderbilt takes the field
11:04 a.m. Coin toss at midfield
11:07 a.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Vanderbilt on ABC

All times Central