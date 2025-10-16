LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Plays First Match Versus Vanderbilt, Ends Weekend at Missouri

LSU will take on Vanderbilt for the first time on Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., on SEC Network+ before ending the weekend against Missouri on Sunday in Columbia, Mo., on SEC Network.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will play its final full weekend slate on the road during the regular season, traveling to face Vanderbilt and Missouri.

LSU (9-8, 2-4 SEC) will play its first match against Vanderbilt (5-10, 1-5 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 17, at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., on SEC Network+ with Andrew Allegretta and Katie Myers on the call. The Tigers will then conclude the weekend at Missouri (10-7, 2-4 SEC) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo. It will be LSU’s second linear match of the season and first on SEC Network with Kevin Burnett on play-by-play and Ci Michel as the analyst.

LSU looks to bounce back from last weekend, where it dropped two matches in straight sets. The Tigers’ block has been consistent, ranking No. 9 in the SEC with 2.39 blocks per set, and has logged seven matches with double-digit blocks, including a season-high 17 blocks twice. Offensively, the Tigers have a .218 hitting percentage on 12.69 kills and 11.94 assists per set and have recorded 59 aces this season.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.62 points per set, 359.5 points, 5.05 kills per set and 323 total kills, all marks that rank inside the top 10 in the nation. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.72 points per set behind 3.17 kills per set (184 total), a team-high 19 aces, and adds 21 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a consistent threat on both sides of the net, leading the team with a .341 hitting percentage on 99 kills and 1.09 blocks per set on 70 total blocks. Setter Lauren Brooker hands out 5.49 assists per set and has contributed 16 kills, 19 blocks and six aces. The former outside hitter turned setter is 50 assists shy of reaching 1,000 in her career. Freshman setter Takyla Brown averages 4.67 assists per set and has two aces and one kill this season.

LSU and Vanderbilt will meet for the first time on Friday night, and the Tigers trail Missouri in the all-time series, 7-14.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball.

at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is also on a two-match losing streak after falling in four sets to Auburn and Florida, both on the road. The Commodores have a 3-2 home record this season and are hitting .214 on 12.93 kills per set, and average 1.53 aces per set (87 total), including 1.67 aces per set in SEC matches alone, which leads the league. Vandy also averages 1.52 blocks and 12.68 digs per set.

Outside hitter Kamryn Chaney leads the team with 4.46 points per set behind a team-high 3.74 kills per set (213 total), 30 aces (0.53/set), and an additional 22 blocks. Chaney ranks No. 2 in the SEC in total aces and aces per set. Middle blocker Jacquelyn Moore ranks eighth in the conference with a .365 hitting percentage on 162 kills and leads the team with 47 blocks (0.82/set). The offense runs through setter Isabella Bareford, who ranks No. 4 in the league with 9.84 assists per set. Libero Hailee Mack rests at No. 10 in the SEC with 3.68 digs per set.

at Missouri

Missouri split its two matches last weekend, ending with a 3-1 win at Auburn, but has dropped three in its previous five matches. Nevertheless, Mizzou leads the SEC with 116 aces and 927 digs, ranks No. 2 with 858 kills and 797 assists, and has the third most blocks in the league at 163.

Libero Maya Sands anchors the defense with a league-best 4.72 digs per set and 302 total digs, while also pacing the team with 21 aces. Outside hitter Caylen Alexander averages a team-high 4.66 points and 4.00 kills per set, ranking seventh and eighth in the SEC. Middle blocker Regan Haith ranks No. 9 with a .438 hitting percentage behind 108 kills and a team-high 1.15 blocks per set (69 total), and setter Marina Crownover ranks No. 9 in the SEC with 9.25 assists per set.  

LSU is 2-7 all-time when playing against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Despite falling to Mizzou last season in Baton Rouge, LSU has won three of the last four meetings, including a five-set victory at the Hearnes Center in 2022, which is the last time LSU played at Missouri.

