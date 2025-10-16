Volleyball Plays First Match Versus Vanderbilt, Ends Weekend at Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will play its final full weekend slate on the road during the regular season, traveling to face Vanderbilt and Missouri.

LSU (9-8, 2-4 SEC) will play its first match against Vanderbilt (5-10, 1-5 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 17, at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., on SEC Network+ with Andrew Allegretta and Katie Myers on the call. The Tigers will then conclude the weekend at Missouri (10-7, 2-4 SEC) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo. It will be LSU’s second linear match of the season and first on SEC Network with Kevin Burnett on play-by-play and Ci Michel as the analyst.

LSU looks to bounce back from last weekend, where it dropped two matches in straight sets. The Tigers’ block has been consistent, ranking No. 9 in the SEC with 2.39 blocks per set, and has logged seven matches with double-digit blocks, including a season-high 17 blocks twice. Offensively, the Tigers have a .218 hitting percentage on 12.69 kills and 11.94 assists per set and have recorded 59 aces this season.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.62 points per set, 359.5 points, 5.05 kills per set and 323 total kills, all marks that rank inside the top 10 in the nation. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.72 points per set behind 3.17 kills per set (184 total), a team-high 19 aces, and adds 21 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a consistent threat on both sides of the net, leading the team with a .341 hitting percentage on 99 kills and 1.09 blocks per set on 70 total blocks. Setter Lauren Brooker hands out 5.49 assists per set and has contributed 16 kills, 19 blocks and six aces. The former outside hitter turned setter is 50 assists shy of reaching 1,000 in her career. Freshman setter Takyla Brown averages 4.67 assists per set and has two aces and one kill this season.

LSU and Vanderbilt will meet for the first time on Friday night, and the Tigers trail Missouri in the all-time series, 7-14.

