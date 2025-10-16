LSU Women's Golf Starts Final Fall Event At Stanford

BATON ROUGE – One final tournament weekend caps the fall portion of the 2025-26 wraparound season for the LSU women’s golf team when they travel to California for the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course starting on Friday.

The tournament, hosted by Dr. Condoleezza Rice, is played over the 6,278-yard, par 71 Stanford venue. The tournament, for the third straight year, is having the Play For Her initiative in which teams will wear something pink during the final round for Breast Cancer Awareness month and teams and supporters are welcome to pledge donations per birdies made by their team or across the field at https://app.99pledges.com/fund/2025playforher/louisiana-state.

The Tigers are part of a big field of teams for this year’s event. Joining LSU and the host Cardinal are Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pepperdine, Tennessee, Texas, San Francisco, San Jose State, UC Davis, UCLA, USC, Virginia and Washington.

In the early NCAA Scoreboard Rankings, USC is second with Stanford third, Oregon fourth, Texas sixth, Pepperdine eighth, Northwestern 11, Oklahoma State 12, with Tennessee at 23, Arizona State 24, UCLA 25 and LSU 26th.

The Tigers are coming off an eighth-place finish at Medinah where senior Elsa Svensson finished in a tie for second at 9-under par 207 (70-69-68). Another senior, Taylor Riley, posted 68-72-71 to finish at 5-under an T11.

Back with the team for this event will be Italy’s Francesca Fiorellini, who is ranked No. 43 in the inaugural Scoreboard rankings for 2025-26. Fiorellini has played in two events and is averaging 69.67 for six rounds which included a school record 9-under par 63 in the Red Sky event in Colorado.

Riley is averaging 70.89 for her nine rounds with Svensson at 71.33.

Those three will be joined in the lineup for Stanford along with sophomore Josefin Widal and Spanish freshman Lucia Iraola. Iraola made a good collegiate debut, playing as an individual at Medinah, finishing at even par 216 for the three days (72-71-73).

There will be morning and afternoon waves the first two days with LSU in the second wave of the morning session Friday off the first tee at 8:25 a.m. PT (10:25 a.m. Baton Rouge time). On Saturday, the Tigers will be in the final wave off the final nine holes, beginning at 12:40 p.m. PT (2:40 p.m. Baton Rouge time). The final round will be a shotgun start 8:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. Baton Rouge time).

Live scoring can be found at scoreboard.clippd.com at the 2025 Stanford Intercollegiate tab.