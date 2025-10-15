LSU Men Open at No. 9 in Scoreboard National Rankings

NEW YORK – Scoreboard, powered by Clippd, released their first edition of the 2025-26 men’s collegiate golf national rankings on Wednesday afternoon, the LSU men opening at No. 9.

After a third-place finish for the team in their season-opening Visit Knoxville Collegiate, the Tigers have won back-to-back tournaments.

LSU last took the course to close September, winning the Bryan Bros Collegiate with a 35-under performance as a team. That came after their Stephens Cup win on national television where they won stroke play and took the win in match play over North Carolina.

The Bayou Bengals will finish their fall slate at the Fallen Oak Collegiate on Saturday, October 18.

The full list of rankings from this week’s Scoreboard release can be found here.

