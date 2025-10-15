LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Golf

LSU Men Open at No. 9 in Scoreboard National Rankings

+0
LSU Men Open at No. 9 in Scoreboard National Rankings

NEW YORK – Scoreboard, powered by Clippd, released their first edition of the 2025-26 men’s collegiate golf national rankings on Wednesday afternoon, the LSU men opening at No. 9.

After a third-place finish for the team in their season-opening Visit Knoxville Collegiate, the Tigers have won back-to-back tournaments.

LSU last took the course to close September, winning the Bryan Bros Collegiate with a 35-under performance as a team. That came after their Stephens Cup win on national television where they won stroke play and took the win in match play over North Carolina.

The Bayou Bengals will finish their fall slate at the Fallen Oak Collegiate on Saturday, October 18.

The full list of rankings from this week’s Scoreboard release can be found here.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

LSU Golf's Alfons Bondesson to Play in World Amateur Team Championship

LSU Golf's Alfons Bondesson to Play in World Amateur Team Championship

Dan Hayes Earns Back-To-Back SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

Dan Hayes Earns Back-To-Back SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

Men’s Golf Claims Bryan Bros Collegiate Title

Men’s Golf Claims Bryan Bros Collegiate Title