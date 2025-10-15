BATON ROUGE, La. – The public is invited to join LSU student-athletes for the annual Halloween BOOzar on Sunday, October 26, from 3-5 p.m. CT at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, located on campus at 3838 West Lakeshore Drive.

This is the 28th year that the Tigers will join in on the Halloween celebration with the BOOzar, and all trick-or-treaters attending are encouraged to wear costumes. LSU student-athletes will actively participate in the event, passing out candy and joining in on the festivities, giving fans of all ages a unique way to connect with them.

The event will be hosted by LSU Athletics, LSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Tiger Life and the LSU Alumni Association.