LSU Soccer’s Makenna Dominguez Called Up to El Salvador Women’s National Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU soccer midfielder Makenna Dominguez has earned a call-up to the El Salvador Women’s National Team for their upcoming group stage matches against Panama and Costa Rica for the 2025 Central American Games.

The upcoming trip to Guatemala marks the second career appearance with the senior national team for Dominguez, who continues to build her international résumé while contributing to LSU’s midfield this season.

Dominguez will miss LSU’s final three regular-season matches while representing her country. She is expected to return to Baton Rouge ahead of the 2025 SEC Tournament, which begins on November 2nd in Pensacola, Florida.

“We’re incredibly proud of Makenna and thrilled to see her earn another opportunity to represent El Salvador,” said LSU head coach Sian Hudson. “It’s a tremendous honor for her and a reflection of the hard work and dedication she brings to our program every day.”

A dynamic presence in LSU’s midfield, Dominguez has been an integral part of the Tigers’ lineup this fall. Through the 2025 season, Dominguez has appeared in 15 all matches and earned the start in 11 of those.

The graduate student has logged 737 minutes on the pitch this year, showcasing versatility in the middle third while also adding to LSU’s attacking threat, tallying five shots on target and three assists.

A native of Sierra Madre, California, Dominguez came to LSU for her final year of eligibility in 2025 after winning a national championship with North Carolina last year.

Kickoff for El Salvador’s matches are set for 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 23 against Panama and Saturday, October 25 against Costa Rica, respectively.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.