Three Tigers Honored to D1Softball’s All-Quarter Century Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – With 25 college softball seasons this century in the books, Beth Torina, Yvette Girouard, and Sahvanna Jaquish grace D1Softball’s All-Quarter Century Team. Torina and Girouard join the list of Top 25 coaches in the last 25 seasons of college softball, while Jaquish is listed as a Top 25 hitter.

Torina has an all-time coaching record of 710-365 in 18 seasons. Before coming to LSU in 2012, Torina was a two-time Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year recipient with a 129-111 record over four seasons at Florida International. She enters her 15th season leading the Tigers in 2026, already the program’s all-time leader in wins with a 581-254 record. Torina is one of five coaches in LSU history to reach 500 career wins and is the only active coach with 500 LSU wins. Torina has eclipsed two 50-win seasons, eight 40-win seasons, and four trips to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS; 2012, 2015-2017) during her tenure in Baton Rouge.

As Torina has noted on many occasions, Yvette Girouard is softball in the state of Louisiana. Coach Girouard has a career record of 1,285-421-1 over 31 seasons, coaching at UL-Lafayette (1981-2000) and LSU (2001-2011).

Girouard was inducted into the Louisiana Softball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2002, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Hall of Fame in 2005, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, and the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. A two-time NFCA National Coach of the Year with 30 consecutive winning seasons, Girouard has appeared in five WCWS, including two at LSU (2001, 2004), becoming one of three coaches to take two different programs to the WCWS.

Jaquish, a four-time NFCA All-American, played for LSU from 2014 to 2017, where she helped the Tigers reach the Women’s College World Series three times from 2015 to 2017. Jaquish is the program’s all-time leader with 268 RBI, and ranks No. 2 all-time with 56 home runs, a .632 slugging percentage, and 472 total bases.

Jaquish went on to have a successful career after college, with multiple appearances for the U.S. Women’s National Team, including a gold medal win at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, highlighted by a three-run home run in the championship game against Chinese Taipei. She also helped the Talons win the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League Championship this past summer.