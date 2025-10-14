Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana Hosts 'Stand for Epilepsy' Event at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana (EAL) proudly announces its annual awareness and community-building event, “Stand for Epilepsy: No One Stands Alone,” to be held during Epilepsy Awareness Month. This special evening is dedicated to honoring and supporting individuals and families impacted by epilepsy and seizures across the state.

The event will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. CT and the program beginning at 6 p.m. CT, inside the iconic Tiger Stadium in the Lawton Room (Northwest Corner). Under the theme No One Stands Alone, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana will reinforce its mission to stand beside every Louisianian impacted by epilepsy through education, advocacy, and compassionate community support.

Attendees will receive vital information and inspiration, including an educational session on epilepsy diagnosis and life-saving safety skills presented by Dr. Yash Shah, Pediatric Neurologist at Our Lady of the Lake Health. The program will also feature inspiring stories from two prominent advocates: Matt Moscona, a well-known sports talk radio host and longtime supporter of epilepsy awareness, and Addie Claire Louviere, an LSU Color Guard member and powerful voice for those living with the condition.

Louviere wants to share her perspective on the importance of peer support in a college environment: “For college students, recognizing the full impacts of seizures—from the physical event to the social and academic challenges—is so important. Having an informed, compassionate campus community is key to ensuring students with epilepsy don’t have to face their journey alone.”

Together, Matt and Addie Claire will share their perspectives on the critical need for inclusion and building informed, supportive communities.

The “Stand for Epilepsy” event is a collaborative effort made possible by the support and generosity of LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Health. This annual gathering was originally inspired by CJ Daniels, former LSU Tiger and current Miami Hurricanes wide receiver, in honor of his mother, Natalie Beavers, and her work with Angels of Epilepsy.

Tickets are required to attend this important event, and each registered guest will receive a limited-edition Game Day T-shirt while supplies last. Tickets can reserved at www.epilepsylouisiana.org/events/stand

About Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana

Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana is a proud member organization of Epilepsy Alliance America, a network of organizations unified in purpose to help people impacted by epilepsy thrive. EAL is dedicated to supporting every journey, every day, for every person living with seizures or epilepsy across Louisiana.