Two Tigers Featured on Media Preseason All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball First-Team All-SEC duo from a season ago Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams received recognition Monday from the league’s media members as selections for the preseason All-SEC teams.

Johnson was named to the All-SEC First Team, while Williams was featured on the All-SEC Second Team. LSU was picked to finish third behind South Carolina and Texas with Tennessee and Oklahoma rounding out the top five. The preseason poll consisted of votes from a panel of both SEC and national media members.

Coach Kim Mulkey returns for her fifth season leading the Tigers after another Elite Eight run last season. LSU returns key players including Johnson and Williams. Kailyn Gilbert, an important role player who logged impactful minutes last year, also returns to the loaded backcourt alongside sophomore Jada Richard, who will look to build on her strong freshman season. Senior Izzy Besselman also returns to this year’s squad for the final time in her hometown.

Johnson enters her fourth and final season in Baton Rouge as one of the top returning guards in the country. Johnson is coming off a strong junior campaign after being an integral part to the Tigers’ third-straight Elite Eight appearance. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Johnson closed the year strong against UCLA, putting up a career high 28 points.

The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, Johnson was a critical piece as a starter on LSU’s first National Championship team in Mulkey’s second season. Not just a star on the court, Johnson has built her star-power as a rapper too. She released her most recent single “Courtside” featuring Waka Flocka Flame in August.

Williams is entering her third season at LSU after averaging 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in her sophomore year. Williams is one the purest scorers on the women’s basketball scene with the ability to impact the game from anywhere on the court, offensively and defensively.

Williams, who was named the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, made the jump in her second season to First Team All-SEC. She had 11 games last season with at least 20 points and two with at least 30 points. Williams made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to force overtime against Stanford and hit two threes in overtime to propel LSU to the win, finishing with 32 points in the SEC/ACC Challenge. She drained seven threes, including one in the final minute to put the game on ice, to finish with 37 points against Oklahoma and hit the knockout three in the final minute at Kentucky to help complete a 16-point comeback victory.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of this month. LSU will face Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30. LSU’s season opener will be Nov. 4 at home against Houston Christian. All three contests will begin at 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed on the SEC Network +.

Order of Finish



South Carolina Texas LSU Tennessee Oklahoma Ole Miss Vanderbilt Kentucky Alabama Mississippi State Florida Georgia Missouri Texas A&M Auburn Arkansas

Preseason Players of the Year

Madison Booker, Texas

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Reagan Beers, Oklahoma

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Madison Booker, Texas

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Rori Harmon, Texas