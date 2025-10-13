LSU Gold
Football

LSU Football vs. Texas A&M to Kick Off in Primetime on ABC

Schedule +0
LSU Football vs. Texas A&M to Kick Off in Primetime on ABC

The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games Oct. 25, along with an update for games scheduled for Oct. 18.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedules

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 (Updated)
11 a.m. CT – LSU at Vanderbilt, ABC *
11:45 a.m. CT – Oklahoma at South Carolina, SEC Network *
2:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Georgia, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Arkansas, ESPN
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Florida, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Texas at Kentucky, ESPN *
6:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Alabama, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Missouri at Auburn, SEC Network *

* Game time and Network determined after games of October 11

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
11 a.m. CT – Ole Miss at Oklahoma, ABC
11:45 a.m. CT – Auburn at Arkansas, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at South Carolina, ABC
2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT – Missouri at Vanderbilt, ESPN or SEC Network **
2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT – Texas at Mississippi St., ESPN or SEC Network **
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at LSU, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC Network

** Game time and Network determined after games of October 18

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
