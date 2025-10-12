BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 LSU Baseball Bat Girls application will open online at Noon CT on Monday, October 13. Applications will be accepted through Friday, October 31, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The online application will be available at LSUsports.net/batgirls.

Following a screening of applications, candidates will be asked to participate in several interview processes. Final selections will be posted online at LSUsports.net/batgirls on Tuesday, November 25.

The Bat Girls are a part of the LSU Athletics Operations department. In addition to working as bat handlers for all LSU home baseball games, members serve as ambassadors for fans at Alex Box Stadium and are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner both on and off the field.

The organization is composed of as many as 27 members, all of whom must be full-time LSU students in good academic standing.

More information may be requested by sending an e-mail to emintern@lsu.edu.