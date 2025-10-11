LSU’s linebacker room has been dominated by a trio that’s characterized by more than talent; it’s rooted in brotherhood, trust and a shared vision.

Whit and West Weeks uprooted from Watkinsville, Ga., having an unwavering bond on and off the field all of their lives, and Harold Perkins Jr. traveled from Texas, becoming the cornerstone to the set. They are the soul of the defense.

This trio, two exceptional brothers and one remarkable talent, moves LSU’s defense. They not only are the core; they shape the defense guided by leadership and resilience.

From Day 1, Perkins, the five-star recruit born in New Orleans, La., came into the college football scene and dominated. He was arguably the best true freshman defender in LSU Football history.

In 2022, his rookie season, he played all 14 games, posting 72 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He gained accolades as SEC Freshman of the Week, two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, Freshman All-SEC (Coaches), First-Team All-SEC (AP) and True Freshman All-America.

That was just the beginning.

Continuing to be a threat in 2023, Perkins started all 13 games, recording 75 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He also totaled 13 tackles for loss, leading the Tigers for the second consecutive year in that category and accounting for 54 yards in losses. With his second season effort, he earned Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches) recognition.

In his junior season, coach Brian Kelly honored Perkins with the number 7 jersey, one of the most iconic LSU football numbers worn by all-time Tiger greats, representing the work Perkins put in throughout the year. It’s not just about his talent; it’s about his leadership.

“(This number) is about somebody that brings an incredible ability, is from the state and calls Louisiana his home,” Kelly said before presenting Perkins with his jersey. “This number is about a player that brings up others around him. You can’t just be a great player, if it’s just about him, the number 7 jersey doesn’t work. You must bring others up around him and that’s what he does. He elevates the play of those around him.”

His college career took a detour in 2024 when he suffered a torn ACL against UCLA in the fourth game of the season. Prior to suffering the injury, Perkins tallied 17 tackles, recording nine of those tackles in the season opener against USC. He also had a fumble recovery, helping the Tigers defeat South Carolina.

What started out as a setback, turned into a growth opportunity. During the offseason, Perkins’ voice grew louder on the sideline and in the locker room, remaining a trailblazer on the team.

“Harold is really stepping up and being more of a vocal leader; that was a big thing for him,” said West Weeks. “This offseason, he was out there talking, he has all the confidence in the world, and we got all of the confidence in the world in him.”

As he elevated to leading vocally, his development as a player followed.

“I feel like I can always get better, in anything,” Perkins said. “That was my goal this summer, just get one percent better every day.”

His dedication to development in the offseason isn’t just talk, his grind has paid off in the 2025 season. In the Tigers’ five games, Perkins has 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. His presence back on the field alone changes the opponents’ game plans.

With Whit Weeks alongside West Weeks and Perkins, LSU has one of the top linebacker units in college football today.

Whit’s college football career took off in the 2024 season. Playing all 13 games, the two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week racked up 125 tackles – the eighth-highest mark in LSU history – and finished No. 2 in the SEC and No. 9 nationally.

With his energy and competitiveness, he became an all-around player, recording 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, six quarterback hurries and three pass break-ups. Capping his breakout season, he was named First-Team All-SEC by both the AP and the SEC Coaches.

Whit became the leader of the Tigers’ defense, not only by performance, but through his energy that helped anchor the confidence in his team.

At the end of the season, he suffered a lower-leg injury in the Texas Bowl. The injury was difficult, but his rehab journey became a shared experience with Perkins, aiding in his recovery and strengthening the bond between them.

“Me and (Perkins) got to spend a lot of time together in January, February and March,” Whit explained, “but he was way far ahead of me in his rehab, so he’s been 100 percent for months now. He looks like Harold Perkins.”

Whit continued to be a leader despite facing adversity by being the voice on and off the field, adding just as much value as his stats. His initiative allowed him to become one of the permanent team captains this season.

“I think it’s a great honor,” Whit said enthusiastically. “I’ve been here for three years now, and I’ve been working to get the ‘C’ on my chest since I’ve gotten here. When I was named the captain, it made me super excited because I know how the team feels about me and how coaches feel about me, so it was a good feeling.”

Whit’s stewardship is accompanied by his brother West’s veteran leadership. West is the glue to the crew, bringing maturity and versatility.

Joining the Tigers in 2022 after playing his first year at Virginia, West brought experience. He has appeared in 36 games for the Tigers with 88 tackles and six tackles for loss. He can play in any linebacker position and contributes on special teams. West’s presence offers flexibility and depth for the defensive unit.

“I love it,” said Whit, on playing alongside West. “We are out there, and we’ve been together, now, my whole life, so it’s like we know exactly where each other’s going to be, our communication is on point, and he’s really able to just command the defense, which is cool to see.”

Whit and West know what it’s like to share more than a jersey. As brothers, their connection goes deeper, not by just blood, but through trust and commitment.

Perkins is like the brother from another mother; their brother born through a relationship they built together.

“When we’re all out on the field, we’re one,” said Perkins, on playing with Whit and West. “It’s amazing. They feed off each other and I feed off them; vice versa, they feed off me. We are each other’s energy, and we keep each other going.”

The Tigers’ defense has found its core, three men beyond the stat sheets. Together, they understand the power of real leadership and overcoming adversity.

Perkins learned to lead on the sideline. Whit learned in his breakout year. West is the veteran glue of the unit binding it all.

Rather than breaking down under the pressures of doubt and recovery, they came together and chose connection and growth.