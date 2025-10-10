Soccer Takes Down Texas A&M on Friday Night, 4-1 

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team (8-5-2, 3-2-2 SEC) took down Texas A&M (4-6-4, 1-5-1 SEC) by a final score of 4-1 in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history on Friday night, as 2,235 fans attended the match inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The victory was the first for LSU over Texas A&M in program history, breaking a 16 year-streak against the Aggies. The Tigers are now unbeaten in their last four SEC matches and have only allowed three goals in those games.

The Tigers opened the scoring on the night in the 24th minute when defender Jazmin Ferguson headed the ball into the back of the net from six yards out. The lead was extended to 2-0 when forward Sariyah Bailey took on three defenders, dribbled into the box and placed a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner from nine yards out.

LSU’s third goal of the night saw Bailey double her tally in the 64th minute with a curling right-footed effort from 20 yards out that found the back of the night. The Aggies found their first goal of the night in the 65th minute as Trinity Buchanan found the back of the net. The fourth and final LSU goal of the night came from the Spaniard Daniela Hellín, whose right footed shot from 12 yards out snuck into the back of the net.

“Coach G is a legend at Texas A&M and I respect him and the unbelievable program they have, but I think our girls are playing really well right now and we showed that tonight,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “We’ve got three wins and a tie in our last four games and we continue to build momentum each game. We felt good that we were going to come out tonight and put on a show for our fans, and what a crowd it was. Thank you to all the Tiger fans for coming out in full force!”

The Tigers opened the night with energy, attacking from the first minute. Forward Amy Smith forced the first save of the night from Texas A&M goalkeeper Maysen Veronda in the 7th minute, followed by midfielder Makenna Dominguez forcing another save in the 10th minute.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute. Defender Sydney Cheesman passed to Ida Hermansdottir on the right flank. Hermansdottir sent in a cross into a loaded box and found the head of Ferguson, who rose above her defender and headed it into the back of the net. The goal marked the second of the season and fourth in her career for Ferguson, while the assist was Hermansdottir’s third and Cheesman’s second on the year.

LSU maintained control throughout the rest of the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at half time.

It took only three minutes after the start of the second half for the Tigers to double the lead. Bailey picked up the ball in the attacking half, took on three Texas A&M defenders and dribbled into the box. Bailey took a touch on her left foot and hit a strong shot across the face of the goal that found the bottom right corner to give LSU a 2-0 lead on the night.

The lead became 3-0 in the 64th minute with Bailey doubling her goal tally with a stunning shot. Midfielder Gabbi Ceballos sent a through ball to Bailey on the left flank. The freshman cut inside on her right foot and ripped a curling effort from 20 yards out that beat the goalkeeper and landed in the bottom right corner. Bailey’s second goal took her goal tally on the season to five, and she became the first LSU true freshman since Hermansdottir in 2022 to score a brace in the Purple & Gold.

The Aggies struck back just over a minute after play resumed with their lone goal of the night. Savannah Hutchins sent a strong shot on goal that forced a save from Audur Scheving, but the ball spilled to Buchanan, who was in the right place at the right time to tap the loose ball into an open net and make it 3-1 on the night.

Despite the goal, LSU stayed in control of the match and limited Texas A&M’s attacking threat the rest of the way. The night was rounded out in the 81st minute as Hellín scored the first goal of her collegiate career. The Tigers broke on a counter attack in numbers, with Bailey playing a ball in the box to Galligan. Galligan held the ball up before sliding a pass to Hellín, who hit first time on her right foot and beat the goalkeeper on pace. The goal was Hellín’s first as a Tiger while the assists were Bailey’s fifth of the year and Galligan’s first.

The Tigers won the possession battle on the night and finished the match with 15 shots over A&M’s 13. Tiger keeper Audi Scheving tallied two saves to help secure the win.

LSU will now head to Oxford to face Ole Miss in one of their last three remaining SEC matches of the regular season. The Tigers and the Rebels will kick off on Thursday, October 16 at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.