After a bye week, LSU (4-1) returns to action on Saturday night, hosting South Carolina (3-2) on homecoming inside Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:55 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call, which begins at 4:45 p.m. CT.

Before enjoying an open date last Saturday, the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season at Ole Miss, falling to the Rebels, 24-19, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the offense struggled to complement an LSU defense that posted a valiant effort in a hostile road environment.

“We know what’s in front of us,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “We’re excited about what lies in front of us. Outstanding teams who are nationally ranked. This is the part of the season where teams begin to show what they’re made of.”

The Tigers and 100,000+ in Death Valley on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/zdp2O4ZGh3 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2025

Defensively, LSU has limited opponents to 12.2 points per contest and 293.0 total yards per game (84.4 rushing, 208.6 passing). LSU’s defense has also forced eight turnovers and the Tigers rank No. 2 in the SEC in interceptions with seven through five games. There’s still a ton to like from Blake Baker’s unit.

On Saturday, LSU Football star and legendary broadcaster, Doug Moreau, will be honored for his distinguished career. Moreau spent 52 seasons as a member of the LSU Sports Radio Network after playing tight end, receiver, and kicker for the Tigers from 1963 to 1965. Moreau was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 1966 AFL Draft where he continued to play both kicker and receiver for four seasons. In addition to handling kicking duties, he recorded 73 receptions for 926 yards and six touchdowns during his professional career.

An All-America tight end for the Tigers who went on to spend 52 seasons as part of the football radio and TV broadcasts. Doug Moreau will be recognized for his distinguished career on Saturday night 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Eqo5lcwuS8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 9, 2025

South Carolina is led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has thrown for 886 yards and four touchdowns this season. On the ground, Rahsul Faison leads the team in rushing with 163 yards on 41 carries for three touchdowns. At receiver, Vandrevius Jacobs has 323 yards on 18 catches for two scores, while Nyck Harbor has 220 yards on 11 catches for one touchdown.

“We have to have a plan in place to stop the QB run,” Kelly said. “You have to keep him in the pocket. He operates best when he gets outside the pocket. He’s a QB with great talent. We have to avoid big chunk plays. He’s a major focus of what we do this week.”

Defensively, linebacker Dylan Stewart is all over the field, recording 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Fred Johnson leads the team in tackles with 25 while defensive back DQ Smith is second with 24.

“We’re going to have to do some things to take care of Dylan Stewart,” Kelly said. “He can disrupt your passing game. We’re going to have to be very, very aware of where he is.”

Last year, LSU overcame a 17-0 first half deficit to beat the Gamecocks, 36-33, in Columbia. The Tigers dominate the all-time series against South Carolina, 20-2-1, which includes a 13-1 mark in Tiger Stadium. LSU has won eight straight overall against the Gamecocks dating back to a 38-24 victory in Tiger Stadium in 2002.