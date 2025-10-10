Throughout the years, LSU has established itself as Wide Receiver University (WRU) – a title earned by speed, explosiveness and momentum-changing plays that can alter the course of a Saturday night in Death Valley. It’s the place where legends are born, and where every play carries the weight of the WRU expectation.

For wide receiver Barion Brown, LSU offered the chance to showcase his dynamic skillset on one of college football’s biggest platforms, so he took the offer and now has shown his talent in the purple and gold.

Born in Nashville, Tenn., Brown starred at Pearl-Cohn High School, where he was recognized as one of the top recruits in the state. A five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the country according to On3, he excelled as both a receiver and returner, known for his track speed and ability to break open a game with a single play.

Brown began his college career at Kentucky, where he quickly put the SEC on notice with his game-breaking speed and his ability to make a play. He was named 2022 Freshman All-SEC after having one of the best seasons in the country as a true freshman.

Over the next two seasons at Kentucky, he added explosive production on offense and was honored as a two-time All-SEC return specialist. By 2024, he had emerged as one of the most feared playmakers in the country.

Following the 2024 season, Brown entered the transfer portal seeking a new opportunity. He would look for a place that would allow him to continue developing as a receiver while competing at the highest level.

One of the best coaches in the country when it comes to developing talent happens to be the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at LSU, and he also happens to have a good relationship with Brown. His name is Cortez Hankton.

“Since my (high school) recruitment, Coach Hank and I have always had a good relationship.” Brown said. “When he called me when I entered the portal, it was just like bread and butter. We were already on the same page, and we just got back on track where we left off.”

To be able to develop into the next level, a receiver also needs to have an elite quarterback with whom he’s on the same page at all times. LSU also happens to have an elite quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, so it seemed like LSU was the perfect place for Brown.

As Nussmeier and Brown continue to build chemistry off the field, Brown mentioned that his quarterback is also a great cook.

“He invited me over, and he grilled some steak for us.”

Brown also said that his quarterback has a lot of swagger.

“Nuss came out listening to some YoungBoy, that’s my favorite rapper,” Brown explained. “That just had me going. Everything started clicking.”

It seems like that chemistry between the two veteran players has been working out as Brown is Nussmeier’s favorite target on Saturdays with a team-high 25 receptions on the year for 239 yards and one touchdown.

What makes Brown so dangerous, though, is not just his hands or his ability to high-point the football – it’s his world-class speed, sharpened long before he ever put on pads in college.

Back in high school in Nashville at Pearl-Cohn, Brown wasn’t just a football star; he was also a standout on the track, capturing state titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters while also running a ground-breaking 100m dash in 10.49 seconds in his junior year.

Brown attributes his game-breaking speed to his high school football coach, Tony Brunetti, who required all wide receivers to run track.

“Coach Brunetti always made it clear – if you were going to play receiver, you had to run track,” Brown said. “At the time I didn’t realize how much it would help me, but looking back, that decision gave me the speed and discipline that defines my game today.”

Brown’s speed, as well as the ability to change gears mid-route and explode out of breaks while also sustaining momentum, make him a nightmare to cover and encompass most of the tools needed to be an All-SEC receiver.

Pairing his elite speed with Nussmeier’s arm gives LSU the ability to stretch defenses vertically, opening lanes underneath for other receivers and keeping defensive coordinators on their heels. In Baton Rouge, Brown’s track speed isn’t just a skill – it’s a game-changer.

Barion Brown’s journey from Nashville to Lexington to Baton Rouge is about preparation, discipline, and seizing the moment one play at a time, not just displaying speed.

At LSU, where players are expected to carry the weight of WRU from the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., as well as many others, Brown now has the stage to etch his name alongside the legends who came before him. And with every explosive play, he’s proving that his track-built speed could be the next great weapon to define LSU’s season.