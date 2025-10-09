Volleyball Travels to Alabama, Hosts No. 3 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. – SEC play continues as the LSU volleyball team gears up for matches against Alabama and No. 3 Kentucky this weekend.

LSU (9-6, 2-2 SEC) will take on Alabama (8-6, 0-4 SEC) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 10, at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on SEC Network+ with Gray Robertson and Layne Rizzo on the call. The Tigers return home for a match against No. 3 Kentucky (11-2, 4-0 SEC) at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 12, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, televised on ESPN with Sam Gore and Mary Wise calling the action.

LSU comes off another weekend split, where they fell in five sets to then-No. 20 Tennessee but upset previously ranked No. 23 Florida in five sets, marking their first win over a nationally ranked opponent since 2022. The Tigers’ blocking has been instrumental over the past three weekends, averaging 2.52 blocks per set behind 73 total blocks. During that span, LSU has recorded four double-digit blocking efforts, including two in the last three matches and a season-best 17 blocks on two occasions. On the season, LSU ranks No. 9 in the SEC with 2.41 blocks per set, and averages 12.76 digs per set to help hold its opponents to a .209 hitting percentage. Offensively, the Tigers have a .228 hitting percentage, ranking No. 9 in the league with 13.02 kills and 12.21 assists per set, and have recorded 53 aces this season. The Bayou Bengals lead the SEC with 755 kills and 708 assists, while ranking No. 3 with 740 digs and No. 4 with 140 blocks.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson earned her second SEC Offensive Player of the Week accolade this season after averaging 7.30 points and 6.70 kills per set to go along with a .338 hitting percentage against a pair of ranked teams. Robinson turned in consecutive 30-kill performances, including a career-high 34 kills along with seven blocks and 12 digs in the win over Florida. Robinson is the SEC leader with 5.66 points per set, 328.5 points, 5.12 kills per set and 297 total kills, all marks that rank inside the top 10 in the nation.

Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.72 points per set behind 3.17 kills per set (184 total), a team-high 19 aces, and 21 blocks. Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a consistent threat on both sides of the net, leading the team with a .340 hitting percentage on 85 kills and 1.10 blocks per set on 64 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker hands out 5.45 assists per set and has contributed 16 kills, 17 blocks and six aces, while setter Takyla Brown averages 4.73 assists per set and has two aces and one kill.

LSU leads Alabama in the all-time series 45-30 and trails Kentucky 25-50.

