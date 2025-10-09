Only eight games into his junior season as an LSU Tiger, forward Jalen Reed was having a breakout year. Posting career highs and having recently been chosen as team captain, the 2024-25 season looked bright for Reed.

On December 3, 2024, Reed suffered a torn ACL against Florida State. For athletes, a torn ACL is often considered one of the most devastating injuries, a setback that can end seasons and alter careers. Reed approached the diagnosis with resilience, relying on both his mental strength and the support of his teammates and coaches.

Despite being ruled out for the rest of the season, Reed was often seen on the bench during games, cheering and supporting his teammates.

“It was extremely important for me to stay there and be with my teammates,” Reed said. “They’re more like family to me, and being able to support them physically, even though I couldn’t play, meant a lot to me.”

Having been chosen as team captain, Reed felt a responsibility to remain involved in the program and serve as a role model for his teammates. His leadership remained a pivotal aspect of the team throughout the season, and Reed embraced a new role from the sidelines, growing into a more vocal presence for his teammates.

“I feel like since I’ve been out and not been able to be on the floor, I’ve become more of a vocal leader and learned to use my voice a lot more,” Reed explained, “so I can see that impact on my role as a teammate just by using my voice more.”

Reed’s recovery throughout the offseason focused not just on physical rehabilitation, but also on mental resilience.

“I was repeatedly told to keep my mental state in a good place,” Reed said. “Staying strong and positive mentally was the biggest part of my recovery because being away from the sport and my teammates was rough.”

LSU coach Matt McMahon praised Reed’s path to recovery and the positive mindset he used to tackle it.

“He has really been an inspiration through this process,” McMahon said. “He is in a really good place mentally. Sometimes you see guys come back from an injury like that and there is a lot of hesitation. He is very confident, very sure.”

Reed’s determination and leadership, both on and off the court, have set a standard for the rest of the players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

His mental toughness carries over into his commitment to the program itself. In a college landscape dominated by the transfer portal, Reed’s dedication to LSU stands out. As one of only two returning players from last season, he is carrying the responsibility of leadership in a program largely made up of newcomers.

McMahon noted, “He has turned down other opportunities two years in a row because he wants to be at LSU. He wants to be a part of building a successful team, and he has worked with incredible passion and a relentless competitive spirit to get back coming off that injury.”

“It means the world to me,” Reed explained, “especially since these days you don’t see it as often with the transfer portal. Staying disciplined and committed to one organization is something I take a lot of pride in. It’s extremely important to me.”

Jalen Reed looks forward to bringing his resilience and leadership into the upcoming season at LSU. Despite a season-ending injury, he is determined to support his teammates while wrapping up the demanding process of mental and physical recovery.

Tiger fans are eager to see him back on the court this season and excited to see him lead by example and showcase the growth he has made both on and off the floor.

“Well, Jalen Reed, what a great story in this day and age in college sports,” McMahon remarked. “His loyalty, his commitment, his hard work, the difficult circumstances he has had to overcome due to injury. He is a winner.”

The Tigers open the 2025-26 regular season on November 5 versus Tarleton State at the Maravich Assembly Center. Season ticket information is available through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.