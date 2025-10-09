Doug Moreau has done more for Louisiana State University and the city of Baton Rouge than most – as a football player, broadcaster, judge and district attorney. His name has been associated with LSU excellence for over 60 years, whether it be on the field, on the airwaves, or in the community.

Moreau, who was born in Baton Rouge on February 15, 1945, graduated from University High School before joining the LSU football team. He played tight end, receiver, and kicker from 1963 to 1965 as a member of the Tigers’ varsity, earning three letters.

Moreau became a household name for Tiger fans in 1964. That season, he scored 73 of LSU’s 115 regular season points and kicked 13 field goals, setting an NCAA record. His athleticism and consistency earned him first team all-SEC honors. He solidified his position among LSU’s elite when he was named an All-American the following year.

“We didn’t throw the ball much back then,” Moreau recalled. “Our offense consisted mainly of running I-formation power plays, every now and then a pass, but not too many of those, so it was a different day than what you see these days.”

The pinnacle of Moreau’s playing career came in his performance against Syracuse in the 1965 Sugar Bowl. With less than four minutes remaining, Moreau kicked the game-winning 28-yard field goal after also catching a 57-yard touchdown pass in one of the most memorable games in LSU history. He won the Sugar Bowl’s Most Outstanding Player award for his valiant efforts, which helped the Tigers secure a 13–10 victory.

Following his LSU career, Moreau was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 1966 AFL Draft where he continued to play both kicker and receiver for four seasons. In addition to handling kicking duties, he recorded 73 receptions for 926 yards and six touchdowns during his professional career.

After his playing days were over, Moreau returned home to Baton Rouge. In 1972, he would embark on a 52-year journey that would turn out to be one of the most enduring and cherished broadcasting careers in college sports.

From 1972 to 1981, he worked as a sideline analyst for the LSU Sports Radio Network, where he was paired with legendary broadcaster John Ferguson. From 1982-1987, he served as a color analyst for TigerVision television broadcasts before going back in 1988 to radio as color analyst, where he would remain until 2023.

Moreau described his role as a color analyst in conveying a message to the audience.

“I consider most of what my goal is, is to use my eyes to tell people listening to our broadcast what I saw so that they can visualize what happened on the field,” Moreau explained. “Trying to make sure that you are able to tell them what happened on the field without overwhelming them with all of the minutia and detail – that’s kind of what my goal is.”

Over the years, Moreau established broadcast alliances with the longtime “Voice of the Tigers” Jim Hawthorne as well as the current “Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair. Moreau’s fluid delivery and extensive knowledge of LSU football became a mainstay of Louisiana fall Saturdays – whether he was celebrating a game-winning touchdown or breaking down a third-down play. Through championships, heartbreaks, and memorable moments, Moreau was on the airwaves, telling the Tigers’ story.

“When I was asked to do the color on the broadcasts, I was not a broadcaster, and I’m still not a broadcaster,” Moreau said humbly. “It was an opportunity for me to work with people who were real broadcasters; they had the microphones and all of their equipment, and they would let me borrow it one Saturday night every week during the football season.

“I had all of these people who are really good broadcasters to teach me how not to make mistakes. It was just a great opportunity, and I got to the point where I enjoyed it very much.”

LSU fans knew Moreau primarily as a football player and commentator, but Baton Rouge locals also knew him as a well-respected member in the legal community. He attended LSU Law School after retiring from football and graduated with a Juris Doctor in 1973. From 1974 to 1978, Moreau kickstarted his legal career as he served as the 19th Judicial District’s Assistant District Attorney.

Moreau’s commitment to fairness and dedication for justice led to a number of promotions and appointments: Judge of the Baton Rouge City Court (1978–79), Judge of the 19th Judicial District Court (1979–1990) and District Attorney for East Baton Rouge Parish (1991–2009).

Moreau’s nearly four decades in the legal profession were consistent, orderly, and based on moral principles, just like his football career. Throughout Louisiana’s legal system, he was respected for his professionalism and reputation for fairness. He continued to serve as a judge pro tempore or ad hoc at the Louisiana Supreme Court’s appointment even after he retired as the district attorney.

Currently at 80 years of age, Doug Moreau’s story serves as a tribute to dedication, perseverance and service. Few people have made as many contributions – or for as long – to LSU. Three strong legacies are interwoven throughout his life: his love for the university and city that shaped him, his athletic prowess and his trusted leadership.

“I’ve been the recipient of a lot of good fortune in my life, and I’m very appreciative of it,” Moreau said. “I will be forever thankful for all of the good things that have come my way.”

Moreau has gracefully represented LSU and the state of Louisiana throughout his life, from his record-breaking field goals in Tiger Stadium to his distinct, assured voice in the radio booth to his decades of service in the courtroom.

For generations of Tiger fans, Moreau’s story reminds us that greatness isn’t just found in trophies or touchdowns – it’s found in commitment, consistency and character.