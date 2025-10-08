LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Golf

LSU's Elsa Svensson Named SEC Golfer Of the Week After Career Best Performance At Medinah

+0
LSU's Elsa Svensson Named SEC Golfer Of the Week After Career Best Performance At Medinah

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student golfer Elsa Svensson, on the heels of her career best second place finish on Tuesday in the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah, was named the SEC Golfer of the Week by the league office on Wednesday.

She the co-top SEC finisher in the event, posting three under par improving rounds of 70-69-68 to finish at 9-under par 207.

In her shotgun final round start, Svensson finished off with an eagle two on the par 4, 344-yard third hole (her 18th of the day).

The native of Mariestad, Sweden has now shot four consecutive rounds of under par golf, dating back to her final round at the Red Sky Classic, when she finished with a 5-under par 67.

The Tigers will take part in their final tournament of the fall portion of the 2025-26 wraparound college golf season beginning Oct. 17 at the Stanford Intercollegiate in Palo Alto, California.

Related Stories

LSU Golfer Svensson Posts Career Best Collegiate Finish (T2) At Medinah

LSU Golfer Svensson Posts Career Best Collegiate Finish (T2) At Medinah

Elsa Svensson
Svensson T8 Going To Final Round At Medinah; Tiger T5 After 36 Holes

Svensson T8 Going To Final Round At Medinah; Tiger T5 After 36 Holes

Elsa Svensson
Former Tiger Carla Tejedo Earns Graduation To 2026 LPGA Tour

Former Tiger Carla Tejedo Earns Graduation To 2026 LPGA Tour