LSU's Elsa Svensson Named SEC Golfer Of the Week After Career Best Performance At Medinah

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student golfer Elsa Svensson, on the heels of her career best second place finish on Tuesday in the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah, was named the SEC Golfer of the Week by the league office on Wednesday.

She the co-top SEC finisher in the event, posting three under par improving rounds of 70-69-68 to finish at 9-under par 207.

In her shotgun final round start, Svensson finished off with an eagle two on the par 4, 344-yard third hole (her 18th of the day).

The native of Mariestad, Sweden has now shot four consecutive rounds of under par golf, dating back to her final round at the Red Sky Classic, when she finished with a 5-under par 67.

The Tigers will take part in their final tournament of the fall portion of the 2025-26 wraparound college golf season beginning Oct. 17 at the Stanford Intercollegiate in Palo Alto, California.