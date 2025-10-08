BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced LSU’s television schedule on Wednesday, and the Tigers will play 17 nationally televised games in the 2025-26 season.

The makeup of LSU’s TV schedule consists of showings on SEC Network (8), ESPN (7), ESPNU (1) and ABC (1). LSU’s matchup against South Carolina will be the featured game on February 14 on ABC at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will occur on a Saturday, marking the first time the Tigers have played on a Saturday since January 8, 2005, when LSU defeated No. 17 Georgia, 76-52, as the top-ranked team in the country.

LSU’s non-conference slate will feature four nationally televised games including the Duke, Louisiana Tech, Texas-Arlington and Alabama State contests. Duke and Louisiana Tech are set to be shown on ESPN and ESPNU, respectively. The UT-Arlington and Alabama State games are slated to be televised on SEC Network.

The SEC/ACC Challenge games will all be televised on December 3 and 4 including LSU’s trip to Duke. In addition, the We Back Pat Week games will be held from January 11-18. LSU will host Texas at 2 p.m. CT on Jan. 11.

For conference games, LSU will first be featured on the ESPN family of networks when the Tigers travel to Vanderbilt on Jan. 4 to play Vanderbilt. Starting with a home game against Texas on Jan. 11, LSU will play 12 on national television out of 13 final contests down the stretch. Highlights include the five matchups on the main ESPN network against conference opponents in Texas twice, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Every LSU home and conference game will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and SECN+, including both exhibitions. All of LSU’s game times are set except the Tigers’ second matchup at Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The final game in that event will be based on the first-round results with the Tigers playing at 4 or 6:30 p.m. CT. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+.

The 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament games and networks have also been set. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 4 with first round games and Thursday, March 5 with second round games at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. local time on SEC Network. The Friday, March 6 morning quarterfinal games will be on ESPN at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with the evening quarterfinal games on SEC Network at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 7 semifinals are set for 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with the championship game on March 8 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.