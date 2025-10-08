2025-26 Schedule

Date H/A/N Opponent City, State (Facility) Time (CT) TV
10/23/25 H Mississippi College (Exh.) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
10/30/25 H Langston (Exh.) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
11/4/25 H Houston Christian Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
11/6/25 H Southeastern Louisiana Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
11/9/25 A Georgia Southern Statesboro, Ga. (Hanner Fieldhouse) 1 p.m. TBD
11/12/25 H Charlotte Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
11/17/25 A Tulane New Orleans, La. (Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse) 6 p.m. TBD
11/20/25 H Alcorn State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
11/28/25 N Marist St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. (Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center) 7 p.m. ESPN+
11/29/25 N Miami (OH) or Washington State St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. (Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center) 4 or 6:30 p.m. ESPN+
12/4/25 A Duke Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium) 8 p.m. ESPN
12/7/25 A New Orleans New Orleans, La. (Lakefront Arena) 3 p.m. TBD
12/13/25 N Louisiana Tech New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center) 5 p.m. ESPNU
12/16/25 H Morgan State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 11 a.m. SECN+
12/21/25 H Texas-Arlington Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 1 p.m. SECN
12/28/25 H Alabama State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 3 p.m. SECN
1/1/26 H Kentucky Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
1/4/26 A Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium) 4 p.m. ESPN
1/8/26 A Georgia Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum) 5:30 p.m. SECN+
1/11/26 H Texas Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 2 p.m. ESPN
1/18/26 A Oklahoma Norman, Okla. (Lloyd Noble Center) 2 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
1/22/26 A Texas A&M Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 8 p.m. SECN
1/26/26 H Florida Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN
1/29/26 H Arkansas Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7 p.m. SECN+
2/1/26 H Alabama Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 11 a.m. SECN
2/5/26 A Texas Austin, Texas (Moody Center) 8 p.m. ESPN
2/8/26 A Auburn Auburn, Ala. (Neville Arena) 1 p.m. SECN
2/14/26 H South Carolina Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 7:30 p.m. ABC
2/19/26 A Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. (Sandy and John Black Pavilion) 8 p.m. ESPN
2/22/26 H Missouri Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 3 p.m. SECN
2/26/26 H Tennessee Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 5 p.m. ESPN
3/1/26 A Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum) 3 p.m. SECN
3/4-8/26 N SEC Tournament Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) TBD
3/18 – 4/5/26 N NCAA Tournament Campus Sites TBD TBD