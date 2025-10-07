October 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the October 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Cali Deal

Freshman, Kinesiology, Softball

Reason for nomination: Cali consistently demonstrates excellence in the classroom, maintaining strong academic performance while balancing the demanding schedule of athletics. Her discipline, work ethic, and positive attitude set a strong example for her peers and reflect the true spirit of a student-athlete.

Nominated by: Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director

Jalen Reece

Freshman, Sport Management, Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Jalen serves as a strong example of commitment to academic growth and perseverance. He is setting a solid foundation for academic success.

Nominated by: Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director

Carolina Kuhl

Freshman, Nutrition & Food Science, Women’s Tennis

Addison Lanton

Freshman, Kinesiology, Women’s Tennis

Alexia Marginean

Freshman, Sport Administration, Women’s Tennis

Ioana Sava

Freshman, Undecided, Women’s Tennis

Reason for nominations: Carolina Kuhl, Alexia Marginean, Addison Lanton, and Ioana Sava have hit the ground running in their first semester at LSU. They have shown great attitudes, strong work ethic, and proactive communication while balancing academics and the demands of early-season travel. By working closely with their advisor, learning specialist, and professors, they’ve laid a strong foundation for success both on the court and in the classroom. We appreciate and recognize their efforts and look forward to their continued success moving forward!

Nominated by: Women’s Tennis Academic Team

