LSU Golf's Alfons Bondesson to Play in World Amateur Team Championship

BATON ROUGE – LSU Golf’s Alfons Bondesson will be in action October 8-11 for the World Amateur Team Championships at the Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore. Due to time difference, competition will be starting Tuesday, October 7, in the USA.

The World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation (IGF). This marks the 34th edition of the Men’s World Amateur Team Championship, which was first played in 1958 on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The men will compete for the Eisenhower Trophy.

Bondesson will represent Team Sweden at the tournament as the current No. 88 ranked men’s amateur golfer in the world. He is the second highest-ranked-amateur golfer in the world for Sweden.

The men’s Championship consists of 72 holes of stroke play, and teams are comprised of two or three players. In each 18-hole round, the total of the two lowest scores by players of each team constitutes the team score for that round. The total of the two-player team scores for the four rounds is the team’s score for the Championship. The Champion is the team with the lowest total score of 72 holes.

The 2025 World Amateur Team Championships will feature 36 teams that will compete for the Eisenhower Trophy. The IGF utilizes the World Amateur Golf Rankings as a method to determine the qualification.

Bondesson’s first two tee times this week will be 9:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday (1st round) and 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday (2nd round). Singapore Time is 13 hours ahead of Central Daylight Time.

Live scoring can be found here.

