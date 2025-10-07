ESPN, SEC Finalize Dates, Times, Networks For LSU Basketball

BATON ROUGE – ESPN and the Southeastern Conference have announced the 2025-26 network designations and weeknight dates for games, including the complete schedule for the LSU men’s basketball team.

More than 200 linear games will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and the SEC app.

LSU will make 17 appearances on the SEC Network with two appearances each on ESPN2 and ESPNU and one appearance on the ACC Network as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge when the Tigers travel to Boston College on Dec. 3. The Tigers have the potential of two appearances on CBS Sports Network at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

LSU’s November and December home games will be available streaming on SEC Network + with the exception of the Dec. 22 game with Prairie View which will be over-the-air on the SEC Network.

The Tigers open the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 5, against Tarleton State at 7 p.m. in the Maravich Center. LSU will host five games in 17 days to open the season, including a Nov. 21 game with Omaha the night before the regular season football finale with Western Kentucky and LSU at Tiger Stadium.

LSU will open its conference season on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Texas A&M, before coming home to face South Carolina in a 6 p.m. CT game on Jan. 6 at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers will have five Saturday home conference games – Jan. 17 vs. Missouri (2:30 p.m.); Feb. 7 vs. UGA (5 p.m.); Feb. 21 vs. Alabama (5 p.m.); Feb. 28 vs. Oklahoma (5 p.m.); and the regular season finale against Texas A&M on March7 (5 p.m.).

Season ticket information is available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

The Tigers will host an open practice on Monday at 4 p.m. on the floor of the Maravich Center. Free pizza for the first 200 fans. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on the south lower side of the building.

Here is the complete LSU men’s basketball schedule with times and TV designations (HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS; All Times Central):

Nov. 5 – TARLETON STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 10 – UNO, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 13 – FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 18 – ALCORN STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 21 – OMAHA, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Emerald Coast Classic – Niceville, Florida

Nov. 28 – vs. Drake, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 29 – vs. Ga. Tech/DePaul, 3 or 6 p.m. (Championship on CBSSN)

ACC/SEC Challenge – Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Dec. 3 – at Boston College, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)

Coast-to-Coast Challenge – Fort Worth, Texas

Dec. 7 – vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Compete 4 Cause Classic – New Orleans, Louisiana (SKC)

Dec. 13 – vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 19 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Dec. 22 – PRAIRIE VIEW, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 29 – SOUTHERN MISS, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Jan. 3 – at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 6 – SOUTH CAROLINA, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 10 — at Vanderbilt, Noon (SEC Network)

Jan. 14 – KENTUCKY, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 17 – MISSOURI, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 20 – at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 24 – at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 31 – at South Carolina, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 7 – GEORGIA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 10 – ARKANSAS, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 14 – at Tennessee, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 17 – at Texas, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 21 – ALABAMA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 25 – at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 28 – OKLAHOMA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 3 – at Auburn, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 7 – TEXAS A&M, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tennessee

March 11-15 – TBA (SEC Network, ESPN)