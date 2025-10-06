Svensson T8 Going To Final Round At Medinah; Tiger T5 After 36 Holes

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team posted a solid 8-under par second round Monday to stand in a tie for fifth place after two rounds of the Illini Women’s Invitational at famed Medinah Country Club.

LSU senior Elsa Svensson posted two under par rounds of 70-69 to stand in a tie for eighth after 36 holes at 5-under par 139.

The Tigers got good scores in both rounds with senior Taylor Riley getting seven birdies in the opening round for a 4-under par total of 68. Sophomore Josefin Widal got back to even par after 36 holes with her own 4-under 68 in the afternoon round. Widal had five birdies in her round.

Freshman Ryleigh Knaub brought home a 1-under 71 in the second round of the event. Another freshman, Lucia Iraola, had a 1-under playing as an individual in the second round.

The Tigers as a team finished at 8-under par 568 for 36 holes after rounds of even par 288 and 280. LSU is tied with SMU at that figure. UCF is the tournament leader at 24-under par 552 after rounds of 279 and 273. UCF is six shots clear of second place host Illinois at 558 (18-under par). Auburn is third (-14, 562) with Indiana in fourth at 11-under 565.

Svensson, from Sweden, had seven birdies in her 36 holes, including a clean card with three birdies in her afternoon 69.

Riley is T11 after 36 holes at 4-under 140 with an even par round of 72 in the afternoon.

The Tigers are third in par 4 scoring at 3.97 and T3 in birdies with 34.

Riley is T3 in the field on the par 5’s at 4.38 and T2 in the tournament with 10 birdies.

Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah

Medinah Country Club – Medinah, Illinois

Second Round Results – Par 288-576

1 UCF – 279-273 – 552 -24

2 Illinois – 277-281 – 558 -18

3 Auburn – 284-278 – 562 -14

4 Indiana — 285-280 – 565 -11

T5 LSU — 288-280 – 568 -8

T5 SMU – 291-277 – 568 -8

7 Texas Tech – 285-284 – 569 -7

8 Charleston – 284-287 – 571 -5

T9 Minnesota – 291-283 – 574 -2

T9 Michigan – 290-284 – 574 -2

11 Wisconsin – 288-287 – 575 -1

12 Alabama – 291-286 – 577 +1

13 Augusta – 292-293 – 585 +9

14 San Jose State – 295-294 – 589 +13

15 Illinois State –NA

Top 5 Individuals – Par 72-144

1 Balma Davalos, Auburn – 67-68 – 135 -9

2 Carya Fennessy, Charleston – 69-68 – 137 -7

T3 Anna Ritter, Illinois – 67-71 – 138 -6

T3 Molly Smith, UCF – 68-70 – 138 -6

T3 Maddie May, Indiana – 70-68 – 138 -6

T3 Mila Jurine, UCF – 70-68 – 138 -6

T3 I-Ju “Tiffany” Tsai, UCF – 72-66 – 138 -6

LSU Scores

T8 Elsa Svensson – 70-69 – 139 -5

T11 Taylor Riley – 68-72 – 140 -4

T32 Lucia Iraola – 72-71 – 143 -1

T39 Josefin Widal – 76-68 – 144 E

T51 Rocio Tejedo – 74-72 – 146 +2

T59 Ryleigh Knaub – 76-71 – 147 +3