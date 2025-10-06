LSU Gold
Football

LSU Football at Vanderbilt on Oct. 18 to Kickoff in the Morning

+0
The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games October 18.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2025 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
11 a.m. CT or 11:45 a.m. CT – LSU at Vanderbilt, ABC or SEC Network *
11 a.m. CT or 11:45 a.m. CT – Oklahoma at South Carolina, ABC or SEC Network *
2:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Georgia, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Arkansas, ESPN
3:15 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Florida, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT or 6:45 p.m. CT – Texas at Kentucky, ESPN or SEC Network *
6 p.m. CT or 6:45 p.m. CT – Missouri at Auburn, ESPN or SEC Network *
6:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Alabama, ABC

* Game time and Network to be determined after games of October 11

