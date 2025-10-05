LSU Women's Golf Team Begins Play Monday At Historic Medinah

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team returns to one of golf’s iconic venues when they begin play at the historic Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois outside Chicago.

LSU is making its third appearance at the club which has hosted U.S. Opens, PGA Championships, the Ryder Cup and in 2026 The President’s Cup.

LSU and 14 other teams will play Medinah’s No. 2 course which will play to a par of 72 and 6,166 yards. The 54-hole event, the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah, will have the teams facing 36 holes on Monday with a final round on Tuesday.

The Tigers won the last time they were in the event in October 2023 with a score of 27-under par 837 in which all four LSU players posted finished in the top 10. Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone tied for the title at 9-under 207, with Aine Donegan and Carla Tejedo at 4-under 212 (T9).

A total of 15 teams will take part in the two-day event. Joining LSU and Illinois in the tournament are: Alabama, Auburn, Augusta, UCF, Charleston, Illinois State, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, San Jose State, SMU, Texas Tech and Wisconsin.

LSU’s lineup for this event will go with seniors Taylor Riley and Elsa Svensson, sophomore Josefin Widal and Rocio Tejedo and freshman Ryleigh Knaub.

Tejedo will be making her first start of the 2025-26 campaign. The Spanish golfer is ranked No. 28 in the present World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Also making her debut and playing as an individual is Tejedo’s country woman, Lucia Iraola. Iraola has had five top 10 finishes in LSU in 2025 prior to arriving at LSU.

Riley finished T12 in the Tigers last start at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Colorado, highlighted by a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish at 4-under 212 for the tournament. Svensson also fired a 5-under 67 in her final round of the tournament as well.

The tournament gets underway at 8:30 a.m. with the first-round shotgun start. The Tigers, playing with Auburn and UCF, will start on holes 4-7. Live scoring is on the scoreboard.clippd.com site and the Illini Women’s Invitational tab.