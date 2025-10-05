Former Tiger Carla Tejedo Earns Graduation To 2026 LPGA Tour

BATON ROUGE – For the second straight year, a former LSU golfer will graduate from the Epson Tour to status in 2026 for the LPGA Tour.

Carla Tejedo posted a 5-under round of 67 on Sunday to guarantee her spot in the top 15 points leaders for the entire Epson Tour which gives her status to play in the top tour of women’s golf.

Tejedo in the Epson Tour Championship at Indian Wells in California, finished in a tie for 14th place, moving up 13 spots on the final day. The native of Spain, whose sister Rocio will play Monday for the Tigers in the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medina, posted a 4-day total of 14-under par 274 (65-73-69-67).

One year ago, former LSU star Ingrid Lindblad earned a top 10 finish in the Race For The Card to earn her spot on the LPGA Tour. So far this season, she has scored her first LPGA win and earned more than $750,000 in her rookie season.

The 23-year-old Tejedo, entering the Tour Championship had posted four Top 10s and earned over $70,000 in tournament winnings.

She is expected to enter the final stage of LPGA Q-school later in the fall to attempt to improve her status and entry position for events on the 2026 tour calendar.