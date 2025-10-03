BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-Americans Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews and Alex Bregman have been named to the D1Baseball.com All-Quarter Century Team.

The D1Baseball staff commemorated 25 years of college baseball in the 21st century by finalizing a 34-player roster. LSU and Oregon State lead the nation with three selections each on the All-Quarter Century Team.

Skenes, a right-hander from Lake Forest, Calif., was the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner, the D1 Baseball National Player of the Year, a First-Team All-American and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, as he helped lead the Tigers to the National Championship. He compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts, and he finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75).

Skenes in 2023 finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28). He was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, as he was 1-0 in two starts with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and 21 strikeouts.

Crews, an outfielder from Longwood, Fla., batted .426 (110-for-258) for LSU’s 2023 National Championship team with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. He was voted to the College World Series All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (12-for-32) in the CWS with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBI and 11 runs scored.

He finished No. 1 in the nation in 2023 in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426). Along with claiming the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s best amateur player, Crews was voted the 2023 Southeastern Conference Male Athlete of the Year, encompassing all SEC sports.

Crews posted a .380 career batting average in 196 games over three seasons (2021-23) at LSU with 43 doubles, eight triples, 58 home runs, 184 RBI and 237 runs. He was a two-time consensus First-Team All-American, and he was voted the SEC Baseball Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Bregman, an infielder from Albuquerque, N.M., played at LSU from 2013 through 2015 and led the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. Bregman was a two-time first-team all-American, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.

Bregman was a finalist for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award, and he was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year. He started all 196 games of his LSU career at shortstop, batting .337 (265-for-786) with 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 homers, 148 RBI, 153 runs and 66 stolen bases.