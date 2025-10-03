Robinson Added to the AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson is a midseason addition to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Watch List for the 2025 AVCA Division I Player of the Year Award presented by Nike Volleyball.

Robinson joins teammate and fellow outside hitter Nia Washington, who was listed on the initial 30-player preseason watch list.

Robinson currently leads the SEC and ranks No. 8 in Division I volleyball with 4.79 kills per set and ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 9 in the nation with 5.32 points per set. Earlier this season, Robinson landed her 1,000th career kill, becoming the 24th player in program history and 12th in the rally scoring era to reach the milestone.

Robinson is already the program’s all-time leader with 4.46 kills per set and ranks No. 2 with 5.03 points per set.

The AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List is compiled by the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Awards Committee, which will continue working on the additional phases of this award. With the midseason additions completed, semifinalists will be named in November, and the finalist will be revealed in December. The announcement of the 2025 AVCA Player of the Year will be at the AVCA Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 19, in Kansas City, Mo.

