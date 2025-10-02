LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Volleyball

Volleyball Begins SEC Home Schedule, Hosting No. 20 Tennessee, No. 23 Florida

LSU is 26-16 all-time in SEC home openers and has won eight of its last 10.

Live Stats Watch Match Notes Schedule +0
Volleyball Begins SEC Home Schedule, Hosting No. 20 Tennessee, No. 23 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opens its SEC home schedule with another pair of nationally ranked programs in No. 20 Tennessee and No. 23 Florida, entering the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (8-5, 1-1 SEC) begins the weekend with a 7 p.m. CT match on Friday, Oct. 3, against No. 20 Tennessee (11-1, 2-0 SEC), and concludes the weekend at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 5, versus No. 23 Florida (6-5, 1-1 SEC). SEC Network+ will stream both matches with Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory on the call.

Fans have another opportunity to take advantage of Friday night’s “Dig These Deals,” which offers 50 percent off food and beverages until first serve.

LSU split its SEC opening weekend with a three-set loss at Oklahoma and a four-set victory at Arkansas. Over the last five matches, the Tigers have showcased a physical block, averaging 2.84 rejections per set on 54 total blocks, and have recorded three double-digit blocking performances, including a season-high 17 blocks twice in the last three matches. On the season, LSU ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 2.52 blocks per set, and averages 13.17 digs per set to help hold its opponents to a .198 hitting percentage. Offensively, the Tigers have a .218 hitting percentage, averaging 12.96 kills and 12.13 assists per set, and have recorded 50 aces. The Bayou Bengals rank No. 4 in the SEC in total kills (622), blocks (121) and digs (632).

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson enters the weekend leading the SEC and ranking No. 8 in the NCAA with 4.77 kills per set and ranks No. 2 in the conference and No. 10 in the nation with 5.30 points per set. Robinson also paces the club with 2.81 digs per set (135 total) and has seven aces and 32 blocks this season. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.89 points per set behind 3.27 kills per set (157 total kills), a team-high 17 aces, and an additional 20 blocks. Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a consistent threat on both sides of the net, ranking No. 9 in the SEC with a .365 hitting percentage on 76 kills, and No. 10 with 1.25 blocks per set on 60 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker hands out 5.31 assists per set and has contributed 11 kills, 14 blocks and six aces, while setter Takyla Brown averages 4.80 assists per set and has two aces.

LSU is 26-16 all-time in SEC home opening matches and is 8-2 in the last 10. The Tigers lead Tennessee in the all-time series 40-33, and are 16-53 all-time against Florida.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

vs. No. 20 Tennessee

Tennessee, arguably one of the hottest teams in the SEC, will come to Baton Rouge riding a 10-match winning streak. The Lady Vols have won 19 consecutive sets and have swept their last six opponents. Tennessee leads Division I volleyball with a .332 hitting percentage and ranks No. 2 in the country in holding its opponents to a .119 hitting percentage. The Lady Vols average 2.90 blocks per set (No. 3 in SEC), 14.23 kills per set (No. 4 in SEC) and 1.72 aces per set (No. 4 in SEC).

Outside hitter Hayden Kubik leads the offense with 3.83 kills per set on an efficient .305 hitting percentage and adds 11 blocks and nine aces, while opposite hitter Paityn Chapman follows with 3.15 kills per set with a .347 clip and 20 blocks. Middle blocker Chelsea Sutton ranks No. 3 in the country with a .482 hitting percentage behind 85 kills and sits fourth in the SEC with 1.43 blocks per set (53 total). Setter Caroline Kerr ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 9.14 assists per set, and libero Gülce Güçtekin ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 4.03 digs per set.

Although LSU boasts a 20-9 record when playing Tennessee in Baton Rouge, the Lady Vols are on a five-match winning streak in the series and have won eight of the last 10 matchups.

vs. No. 23 Florida

Florida has had a turbulent start to the season under new head coach Ryan Theis, albeit playing against five ranked opponents (three in the top 10) before league play. The Gators snapped a three-match losing streak with a 3-1 win over Alabama last weekend after falling at home in five sets to Mississippi State in their SEC opener. UF is averaging 13.49 kills per set on a .242 hitting percentage, and has 2.47 blocks and 13.70 digs per set, both ranking No. 9 in the SEC.

Outside hitter Jordyn Byrd ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 4.05 kills per set and adds 21 blocks. Middle blockers Jaela Auguste and Alec Rothe have team-highs of 1.09 blocks per set, and Auguste is second on the team with 108 kills (2.51/set) and ranks No. 8 in the conference with a .368 hitting percentage. Setter Alexis Stucky directs the offense with 9.15 assists per set, ranking No. 6 in the SEC.

LSU looks to snap a four-match losing streak against Florida and pick up its first win over the Gators since 2021.  

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

Robinson Added to the AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List

Robinson Added to the AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List

Jurnee Robinson is one of 17 student-athletes added to the 2025 AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watchlist.
Gallery: Volleyball vs Arkansas

Gallery: Volleyball vs Arkansas

Physical Block Leads LSU in 3-1 Victory over Arkansas

Physical Block Leads LSU in 3-1 Victory over Arkansas

LSU logged a season-high 17 blocks, highlighted by freshman middle blocker Sanaa Donaie’s eight blocks in her first collegiate start.