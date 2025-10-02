Volleyball Begins SEC Home Schedule, Hosting No. 20 Tennessee, No. 23 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opens its SEC home schedule with another pair of nationally ranked programs in No. 20 Tennessee and No. 23 Florida, entering the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (8-5, 1-1 SEC) begins the weekend with a 7 p.m. CT match on Friday, Oct. 3, against No. 20 Tennessee (11-1, 2-0 SEC), and concludes the weekend at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 5, versus No. 23 Florida (6-5, 1-1 SEC). SEC Network+ will stream both matches with Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory on the call.

LSU split its SEC opening weekend with a three-set loss at Oklahoma and a four-set victory at Arkansas. Over the last five matches, the Tigers have showcased a physical block, averaging 2.84 rejections per set on 54 total blocks, and have recorded three double-digit blocking performances, including a season-high 17 blocks twice in the last three matches. On the season, LSU ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 2.52 blocks per set, and averages 13.17 digs per set to help hold its opponents to a .198 hitting percentage. Offensively, the Tigers have a .218 hitting percentage, averaging 12.96 kills and 12.13 assists per set, and have recorded 50 aces. The Bayou Bengals rank No. 4 in the SEC in total kills (622), blocks (121) and digs (632).

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson enters the weekend leading the SEC and ranking No. 8 in the NCAA with 4.77 kills per set and ranks No. 2 in the conference and No. 10 in the nation with 5.30 points per set. Robinson also paces the club with 2.81 digs per set (135 total) and has seven aces and 32 blocks this season. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.89 points per set behind 3.27 kills per set (157 total kills), a team-high 17 aces, and an additional 20 blocks. Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a consistent threat on both sides of the net, ranking No. 9 in the SEC with a .365 hitting percentage on 76 kills, and No. 10 with 1.25 blocks per set on 60 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker hands out 5.31 assists per set and has contributed 11 kills, 14 blocks and six aces, while setter Takyla Brown averages 4.80 assists per set and has two aces.

LSU is 26-16 all-time in SEC home opening matches and is 8-2 in the last 10. The Tigers lead Tennessee in the all-time series 40-33, and are 16-53 all-time against Florida.

