Swimming & Diving

Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Oct. 2, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its first Division I Top 25 dual meet poll of the 2025-26 season Thursday, with both the LSU men’s and women’s squads appearing in the top 25.

The LSU men are ranked No. 14, and the women are ranked No. 21 in the poll’s first edition of the new season.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

The Tigers will open the season on Oct. 10-11 at the Robson & Lindsey Aquatics Center in Dallas, Texas, for the SMU Classic.

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 N/A Texas 400
2 N/A Indiana 360
3 N/A Arizona State 354
4 N/A Florida 352
4 N/A California 352
6 N/A Tennessee 310
7 N/A NC State 299
8 N/A Stanford 293
9 N/A Georgia 279
10 N/A Michigan 263
11 N/A Ohio State 222
12 N/A Louisville 220
13 N/A Virginia 214
14 N/A Louisiana State 173
15 N/A Southern California 156
16 N/A Alabama 152
17 N/A Virginia Tech 145
18 N/A Florida State 123
19 N/A North Carolina 112
20 N/A Auburn 106
21 N/A Kentucky 90
22 N/A Wisconsin 71
23 N/A Texas A&M 68
24 N/A Minnesota 30
25 N/A Notre Dame 18

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 N/A Virginia 424
2 N/A Texas 397
3 N/A Stanford 393
4 N/A Tennessee 364
5 N/A California 360
6 N/A Florida 329
7 N/A Louisville 315
8 N/A NC State 293
9 N/A Indiana 292
10 N/A Michigan 289
11 N/A Ohio State 271
12 N/A Georgia 230
12 N/A Southern California 230
14 N/A North Carolina 201
15 N/A Wisconsin 177
16 N/A Alabama 174
17 N/A South Carolina 160
18 N/A Arizona State 110
19 N/A Duke 101
20 N/A Auburn 97
21 N/A Louisiana State 85
22 N/A Princeton 54
23 N/A UCLA 44
24 N/A Minnesota 34
25 N/A Texas A&M 31

