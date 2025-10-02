Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Oct. 2, 2025
BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its first Division I Top 25 dual meet poll of the 2025-26 season Thursday, with both the LSU men’s and women’s squads appearing in the top 25.
The LSU men are ranked No. 14, and the women are ranked No. 21 in the poll’s first edition of the new season.
The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.
The Tigers will open the season on Oct. 10-11 at the Robson & Lindsey Aquatics Center in Dallas, Texas, for the SMU Classic.
The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|N/A
|Texas
|400
|2
|N/A
|Indiana
|360
|3
|N/A
|Arizona State
|354
|4
|N/A
|Florida
|352
|4
|N/A
|California
|352
|6
|N/A
|Tennessee
|310
|7
|N/A
|NC State
|299
|8
|N/A
|Stanford
|293
|9
|N/A
|Georgia
|279
|10
|N/A
|Michigan
|263
|11
|N/A
|Ohio State
|222
|12
|N/A
|Louisville
|220
|13
|N/A
|Virginia
|214
|14
|N/A
|Louisiana State
|173
|15
|N/A
|Southern California
|156
|16
|N/A
|Alabama
|152
|17
|N/A
|Virginia Tech
|145
|18
|N/A
|Florida State
|123
|19
|N/A
|North Carolina
|112
|20
|N/A
|Auburn
|106
|21
|N/A
|Kentucky
|90
|22
|N/A
|Wisconsin
|71
|23
|N/A
|Texas A&M
|68
|24
|N/A
|Minnesota
|30
|25
|N/A
|Notre Dame
|18
|
Division I Women