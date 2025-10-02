Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Oct. 2, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its first Division I Top 25 dual meet poll of the 2025-26 season Thursday, with both the LSU men’s and women’s squads appearing in the top 25.

The LSU men are ranked No. 14, and the women are ranked No. 21 in the poll’s first edition of the new season.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

The Tigers will open the season on Oct. 10-11 at the Robson & Lindsey Aquatics Center in Dallas, Texas, for the SMU Classic.

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points 1 N/A Texas 400 2 N/A Indiana 360 3 N/A Arizona State 354 4 N/A Florida 352 4 N/A California 352 6 N/A Tennessee 310 7 N/A NC State 299 8 N/A Stanford 293 9 N/A Georgia 279 10 N/A Michigan 263 11 N/A Ohio State 222 12 N/A Louisville 220 13 N/A Virginia 214 14 N/A Louisiana State 173 15 N/A Southern California 156 16 N/A Alabama 152 17 N/A Virginia Tech 145 18 N/A Florida State 123 19 N/A North Carolina 112 20 N/A Auburn 106 21 N/A Kentucky 90 22 N/A Wisconsin 71 23 N/A Texas A&M 68 24 N/A Minnesota 30 25 N/A Notre Dame 18