BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU stars Tommy White and Christian Little have been selected to play in the Major League Baseball Arizona Fall League, which features many of the top MLB prospects.

The 2025 league season begins Monday, October 6, and runs through Saturday, November 15, the day of the circuit’s Championship Game to be played at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Arizona Fall League is designed to serve as the “finishing school” of the minor leagues for players, coaches, umpires and aspiring employees in premier training facilities. Each MLB team sends seven top prospects to the AFL, and the games are played in six total ballparks that house MLB Spring Training, with select events in additional ballparks.

White, an infielder, is the No. 7 prospect in the Athletics organization, and he has been assigned to the Mesa Solar Sox AFL roster. He hit 12 homers with a .439 slugging percentage this season while playing with the High-A Lansing Lugnuts and Double-A Midland RockHounds.

Little is a right-handed pitcher in the Seattle Mariners organization, and he has been assigned to the Peoria Javelinas AFL roster. Little recorded 68 strikeouts in 61.2 innings for the Single-A Modesto Nuts this season, and he was promoted to the High-A Everett AquaSox near the end of the year.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., was the Athletics’ second-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. He played at LSU in 2023 and 2024, and he helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA National Championship, batting .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).

White hit .330 (92-for-279) at LSU in 2024 with 12 doubles, one triple, 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs. He finished with 75 career collegiate home runs – 27 at North Carolina State and 48 at LSU – and ranks No. 8 on the all-time NCAA Division I homers list.

Little, a native of St. Louis, Mo., was selected in the 11th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Mariners. He transferred to LSU from Vanderbilt prior to the 2023 season, and he pitched in 42 games (eight starts) over two seasons with the Tigers, posting a 4-2 record and two saves in 64.1 innings with 45 walks and 80 strikeouts.

He was second on the LSU staff in 2024 with 23 appearances, and he registered a 2-0 mark with 38 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. Little gave up just four earned runs in 15.0 innings over nine appearances from April 16-May 17, allowing 10 hits with five walks and 20 strikeouts.

Little appeared in 19 games (eight starts) in LSU’s 2023 National Championship season, recording a 2-2 mark in 34.2 innings with two saves, 29 walks and 42 strikeouts.