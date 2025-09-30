LSU Gold
Athletics

Gallery: Top Photos of September 2025

+0
Jessica Jones | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Nia Washington, Tonya Johnson | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Angelina Lee | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Nic Anderson, Jelani Watkins | Photo by: Gus Stark
Garrett Nussmeier | Photo by: Georgia Stephens
Sophine Kevorkian | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Ella Hall
Jackson Burney | Photo by: Kristen Young
Trenton Sandler | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
mike | Photo by: Ella Hall
| Photo by: Gianpaolo Nicolosi
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Davhon Keys | Photo by: Gus Stark
| Photo by: Gianpaolo Nicolosi
Photo by: Bransen Phillips
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Bauer Sharp | Photo by: Gus Stark
Garrett Nussmeier | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Bauer Sharp | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Brian Kelly, Da'shawn Spears | Photo by: Gus Stark
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sydney Cheesman | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Bob Starkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Reid Chauvin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Bo Bordelon, Bauer Sharp, Harold Perkins Jr. | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Garrett Nussmeier | Photo by: Gus Stark
Barion Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacobian Guillory | Photo by: Ella Hall
Zahir Giwa | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin

LSU Beach Volleyball Announces Fall 2025 Tournament Schedule

Six LSU Greats Inducted Friday Night into Athletics Hall of Fame

Nominees are required to have earned a college degree in order to be considered by the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Election Board. John Brady and J. Perry Cole were inducted in the Coach/Administrator category, and Rheagan Courville Branton, Ronald Dupree, Cornelia Gayden and Temeka Johnson were inducted in the Student-Athlete category.
2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: John Brady

The magical men's basketball Final Four run of 2006, with a roster stacked with homegrown talent, lifted LSU back into national relevance and cemented John Brady’s place in program history. It’s also why he now joins the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.