Gallery: Top Photos of September 2025

Nominees are required to have earned a college degree in order to be considered by the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Election Board. John Brady and J. Perry Cole were inducted in the Coach/Administrator category, and Rheagan Courville Branton, Ronald Dupree, Cornelia Gayden and Temeka Johnson were inducted in the Student-Athlete category.
The magical men's basketball Final Four run of 2006, with a roster stacked with homegrown talent, lifted LSU back into national relevance and cemented John Brady’s place in program history. It’s also why he now joins the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.