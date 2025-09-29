LSU vs. South Carolina to Kickoff at Night in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s homecoming contest against South Carolina on Oct. 11 will kickoff at night, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Kickoff for the LSU-South Carolina game will be at either 6, 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN, ABC or SEC Network. Kickoff time and television designation will come following all SEC games are played on Saturday, Oct. 4.

LSU, ranked No. 13 in both polls, is coming off a 24-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday and stands at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in league play. The Tigers have an open date on Saturday. South Carolina, who also enjoys an open date this week, is 3-2 overall and 1-2 in conference action. The Gamecocks beat Kentucky, 35-13, on Saturday.

Last year, LSU rallied for a 36-33 win over the Gamecocks in Columbia.

LSU is 22-2 in Tiger Stadium under head coach Brian Kelly, which includes a 19-1 mark in night games. LSU is 3-0 in Tiger Stadium this year.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025



11 a.m. CT – Alabama at Missouri, ABC

11:45 p.m. CT – Washington State at Ole Miss, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas), ABC

3:15 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Tennessee, SEC Network

TBA on Oct. 5 – South Carolina at LSU, either 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) or 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) or 6:45 pm CT (SEC Network) *

TBA on Oct. 5 – Florida at Texas A&M, either 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) or 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) or 6:45 pm CT (SEC Network) *

TBA on Oct. 5 – Georgia at Auburn, either 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) or 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) or 6:45 pm CT (SEC Network) *

* Game time and Network to be determined after games of October 4