LSU Golfers Fiorellini, Donegan To Take Part In World Amateur Team Championship

BATON ROUGE – Present LSU golfer Francesca Fiorellini and recent LSU graduate Aine Donegan will be in action this week at the World Amateur Team Championships at the Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore.

The teams will be playing for the Espirito Santo Trophy starting on Wednesday morning in Singapore, which means a Tuesday late evening start back in the United States.

Fiorellini, who is coming off two strong opening performances for the Tigers since transferring prior to the season from UCLA, will represent her native Italy, while Donegan, who was part of three NCAA Championship appearance teams at LSU, will represent her home country of Ireland.

The World Amateur Team Championship is a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation. The 2025 event will mark the 31st edition of the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, which was first played in 1964.

In 2022, former LSU golf star Ingrid Lindblad helped bring the trophy back to Sweden, teaming with Louise Rydqvist and Meja Ortengren in competition in France.

Each team will have two or three players for the 18 holes for each of four days. The two lowest scores from each team constitutes the team score for the round and the low four-day total over 72 holes is the winner.

A total of 22 teams will take part in the event.

Fiorellini is joined on the Italian squad, managed by Roberto Zappa and Enrico Trentin, by Natalia Aparicio and Matilde Partele. Fiorellini after the first college tournament of the year was ranked No. 110 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Aparicio was ranked third in the European Golf Rankings for U18 players in early 2025.

Donegan, who comes into the event with a No. 71 ranking on the WAGR, has played in a couple of professional events over the summer and her top international event was in September 2024 when she helped Great Britain and Ireland capture the Curtis Cup from the Americans.

She will be joined by Beth Coulter and Emma Fleming for Captain Gillian O’Leary and Coach/Manager Donal Scott. Coulter is ranked 54th in the world as she begins her junior year at Arizona State, while Fleming is ranked 155th.

Donegan will be off on Wednesday Singapore time at 8:32 a.m. (7:32 p.m. Tuesday night in Baton Rouge), with Fiorellini teeing off in the afternoon wave in Singapore with an 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night time back at LSU.

Live scoring can be found igfgolf.org.