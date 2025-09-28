Physical Block Leads LSU in 3-1 Victory over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU volleyball team earned its first Southeastern Conference victory of the season with a 3-1 (12-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23) win over Arkansas on Sunday afternoon at Barnhill Arena.

LSU (8-5, 1-1 SEC) captured its first victory in Barnhill Arena since 2018, in large part due to a physical presence at the net, where it finished with a season-high 17 blocks to hand Arkansas (5-8, 1-1 SEC) its first league loss. The 17-block performance marked the team’s fifth match this season with double-digit blocks and its third in the last five outings.

Offensively, LSU hit .230 with 53 kills, while limiting Arkansas to just one block despite the Razorbacks’ 57 kills and .231 attack percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson paced the attack with 19 kills, adding four blocks to finish with 21 points. Fellow outside hitter Nia Washington followed closely with 17 kills, nine digs, and three blocks in a well-rounded effort.

In the middle, Jessica Jones anchored the Tigers’ defense at the net with nine blocks and added five kills. Freshman middle Sanaa Donaie impressed in her first collegiate start, contributing eight blocks and five kills to help LSU secure the edge at the net. Right side Tireh Smith chipped in six blocks and four kills.

LSU’s setting duo guided the attack with efficiency. Takyla Brown tallied 21 assists and five digs, while Lauren Brooker dished out 19 assists and added two kills, four blocks, and four digs.

Defensively, libero Laurel Cassidy led the back row with a season-high 14 digs, while defensive specialist Aly Kirkhoff reached double figures with 10 digs.

Set 1

Arkansas held an early 10-3 lead, capped by a 4-0 run, when LSU called its first timeout of the set. The Razorbacks’ run continued to 12-3 before consecutive blocks for the Tigers, but LSU called its final timeout of the set trailing 20-10. Arkansas took set one with a 25-12 score, closing the set on a 5-0 run.

Set 2

Robinson led LSU with four kills to give LSU an 8-4 lead, and was ahead 15-12 at the media timeout. LSU scored the following three points after the timeouts to extend its margin to 18-13, and Arkansas called its first timeout of the set. The Tigers kept their command in the set with the Razorbacks spending their final timeout down 22-15, and LSU evened the match with a 25-17 victory. LSU hit .438 in the set, led by five kills from Robinson, four kills from Washington, and three kills and two blocks by Donaie.

Set 3

LSU forced Arkansas to take an early timeout as it built a 6-2 lead behind a 5-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back blocks. The Tigers’ lead ballooned to 18-11 when the Razorbacks took their final timeout of the frame. Arkansas made a late run and pulled within two points at 22-20, forcing an LSU timeout, but the Bayou Bengals responded by scoring three of the following four points to win the set, 25-21. LSU held Arkansas to a .067 hitting percentage behind five blocks and was led offensively by Washington’s six kills.

Set 4

The fourth set featured 17 ties and seven lead changes, 12 ties and four lead changes going into the media timeout with Arkansas leading 15-14. LSU called a timeout down 19-18, and again behind 21-19, but kills by Robinson and Washington knotted the set at 21 when Arkansas burned a timeout. Washington landed another kill to give LSU the lead, and an Arkansas attacking error put LSU ahead 23-21 when the home team called its final timeout. Arkansas trimmed the deficit to one point at 24-23, but Jones found the floor to end the set with a 25-23 win. LSU hit .357 in the frame, led by Robinson’s seven kills, Washington’s five kills, and Jones’ two kills and three blocks.

Up Next

LSU returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to face a pair of nationally ranked opponents against No. 22 Tennessee (Oct. 3) and No. 19 Florida (Oct. 5).

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball.