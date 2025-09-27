Football Falls at No. 13 Ole Miss, 24-19

OXFORD – The Ole Miss defense limited LSU’s offense to just 254 total yards, which was ultimately the difference in the game, as the Rebels defeated the No. 3 Tigers, 24-19, on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

With the loss, LSU falls to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. The Tigers have a bye week next week and will return to action on Oct. 11 against South Carolina inside Tiger Stadium. Game time is TBD.

Game Recap

Ole Miss won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. LSU’s defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs on Ole Miss’ first two offensive possessions.

On LSU’s second offensive possession, Nussmeier found Zavion Thomas wide open over the middle of the field for a 50-yard completion down to the Ole Miss 17. On 2nd-and-7 from the Rebel 7, Nussmeier’s pass to Trey’Dez Green was tipped and caught by Nic Anderson, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 9:10 to play in the first quarter.

Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels finally got the offense going on their third drive of the game, putting together a methodical 18-play drive, matching the longest of the Lane Kiffin era, however it ended with just three points after defensive end Patrick Payton deflected a pass on third down to force a field goal. It became 7-3 LSU with 1:40 to go in the first quarter.

With LSU driving deep into Ole Miss territory, Nussmeier threw a pick to Wydett Williams Jr. at the Rebel 12-yard line. It halted a five play, 46-yard drive for the Tigers’ offense, who were in prime position to go up two scores. Ole Miss took over with 14:19 to play in the second quarter.

Nussmeier’s miscue did not ultimately come back to bite the Tigers as the defense forced another stop on the next possession.

On 1st-and-10 and the LSU 32, with Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense driving with ease, safety A.J. Haulcy made a massive play, forcing a fumble off Clayton Lee, which was recovered in the end zone for a touchback by linebacker Whit Weeks. LSU took over on at their own 20 with 8:08 to play in the half.

Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense would respond with a five play, 70-yard drive to take their first lead of the game, 10-7, with 5:09 to play in the half. 49 of the yards came from penalties called on LSU.

Ole Miss would go into the half with momentum after another methodical nine-play, 69-yard drive, which culminated in a two-yard touchdown connection from Chambliss to Cayden Lee, extending the Rebel lead to 17-7 with 13 ticks in the half. Ole Miss took a 17-7 lead in the locker room. LSU finished the first half with just 126 yards of total offense.

On LSU’s second possession of the second half, Nussmeier and the offense got great field position, starting the drive at their own 45. It would ultimately end with points after an eight play drive (their longest of the game to that point), spanning 33 yards, culminated with Ramos knocking through a 39-yard attempt to cut the deficit to 17-10 with 6:02 to play in the third quarter.

The Bayou Bandits struck again. LSU’s defense got a massive takeaway thanks to corner PJ Woodland picking off Chambliss and returning it for 31 yards to the Ole Miss 37. It was the first INT of Woodland’s career.

Nussmeier and the LSU offense were only able to turn it into three points, cutting the deficit to 17-13 with 58 seconds to play in the third quarter, via a Ramos 48-yard field goal.

The Tiger defense almost was able to get off the field and give the offense the ball back, but Chambliss completed an 18-yard pass on 3rd-and-14 to Harrison Wallace III, advancing the ball down to the LSU 36.

That third down conversion would prove to be costly. On 2nd-and-6 from the LSU 6, running back Logan Diggs rushed for a six-yard touchdown to extend the Rebels’ lead to 24-13 with 11:08 to play in the contest.

Nussmeier and the LSU offense were able to get the Tigers a little bit closer, putting together a 15-play drive spanning 80 yards. It was their most productive drive of the game. Freshman running back Harlem Berry cut the deficit to 24-19 with a six yard touchdown rush. LSU went for two but was unsuccessful.

Ole Miss was able to run out the clock and end the game with an 11-play drive, spanning five minutes and four seconds. The Rebels won 24-19.