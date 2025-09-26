Times of Interest

LSU at Ole Miss
September 27, 2025 * Oxford, Miss. (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium) * ABC

Friday, Sept. 26
3:10 p.m. – Team departs campus
3:50 p.m. – Team departs Baton Rouge
5:10 p.m. – Team arrives in Tupelo, Miss.
5:40 p.m. – Team arrives at Hilton Garden Inn (Tupelo)

Saturday, Sept. 27
11:35 a.m. – LSU departs hotel for Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
12:30 p.m. – LSU arrives at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
12:30 p.m. – Gates to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium open
12:30 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network Pregame Show starts
2:15 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
2:33 p.m. – National Anthem
2:41 p.m. – LSU takes the field
2:41:30 p.m. – Ole Miss takes the field
2:42 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
2:45 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ABC