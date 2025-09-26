For the first time since 1959, LSU (4-0) and Ole Miss (4-0) will meet as unbeaten and untied teams on Saturday afternoon for the Magnolia Bowl at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.

Saturday will also mark the 114th meeting all-time between the Rebels and the Tigers, dating back to 1894. It will be the 13th ranked meeting between the two programs, with LSU leading ranked matchups 8-4. This storied rivalry has delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments over the years, and the last few meetings have been no different, coming down to the last second.

“It’s a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl trophy,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “This is a game that goes way back, and the last couple of years, it has been decided on the last plays of the game. Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. They have an established winning culture and an offense that has, again, put up incredible numbers.”

The 114th Meeting

It’s LSU vs. Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/NxP0ngKT6q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2025

Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense are coming off their best performance of the season against Southeastern, accounting for 530 yards of total offense. Nussmeier went 25-31 for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Bauer Sharp led the team in receiving with five catches for 73 yards and one score, while Ju’Juan Johnson finished the night with 43 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

“I was really pleased with the preparation of our football team, going into a week where you’re off from the SEC,” Kelly said. “I thought, outside the first three-and-out, our offense was what it should be.”

Defensively, the Tigers continued to flash, holding the Lions to just 230 yards of total offense and 10 points. The Tigers have held their opponents to 10 points or less in each of their first four games, which is the longest such streak to start a season since 2006. Blake Baker has his unit flying around.

But Saturday will be their biggest test to date. Ole Miss will start quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has accounted for 719 yards passing and four touchdowns since coming in to replace an injured Austin Simmons. Kewan Lacy leads the Rebels in rushing with 358 yards on 79 carries for seven scores. Harrison Wallace III leads the team in receiving with 343 yards on 16 catches for two touchdowns, while Deuce Alexander is second with 249 yards on 14 catches and one touchdown. It’s an offense that will test LSU’s defense in ways it hasn’t yet this season.

“Their tempo is the best in the league, so you have to get lined up,” Kelly said. “In some instances, it keeps you from doing too much. Get your cleats in the ground and be fundamentally sound. Lane (Kiffin) does a great job adapting to what is going on in the game.”

Defensively, Ole Miss is led in tackles by linebackers Jaden Yates and TJ Dottery, who have 29 and 26 respectively. Defensive tackle Zxavian Harris had 21 tackles and two sacks, while Kam Franklin has 20 tackles as well.

Saturday at 2:30 in Oxford

Tigers vs. Rebels pic.twitter.com/kAL0NCmLiz — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2025

Joe Sloan and the offensive staff feel good about what they saw last week from LSU’s QB1. Nussmeier threw for nearly 300 yards, but also used his legs when the opportunity presented itself. With four games under his belt, Kelly says, Nussmeier is exactly where the team wants him – healthy and hungry.

“I think you could see a difference in what he was doing,” Kelly said. “Much more confident throwing the football. He saw opportunities to run, and he took it. Those are the things we’re looking for from him. It’s good to see him back to where he had been.”

The home team has won 11 of the past 13 meetings in the series, a stretch that dates back to a 41-35 LSU win in Tiger Stadium in 2012. It will also be the earliest meeting between the teams since 1938 when Ole Miss posted a 20-7 win over LSU on Sept. 24 in Baton Rouge.