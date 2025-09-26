LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Golf

LSU Ranked No. 11 In Latest Women's Golf Coaches' Poll

+0
LSU Ranked No. 11 In Latest Women's Golf Coaches' Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team is ranked No. 11 in the second coaches’ poll of the fall 2025 season as announced on Friday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

The Tigers, coming off a good third at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic earlier in the week, will be back in action on Oct. 6 at famed Medinah Country Club for the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah.

There will be one more poll before the fall season concludes on Oct. 24.

Here’s the results of the voting for the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll:

Rank, University (First Place Votes)/Points
1 Stanford (9)/412
2 Wake Forest (7)/391
3 Oregon/385
4 Texas A&M/353
5 Texas/326
6 Southern California/318
7 Vanderbilt/271
8 Arkansas/269
9 Northwestern/232
10 Mississippi/226
11 LSU/225
12 Oklahoma State/210
13 South Carolina/209
14 Florida/192
15 Mississippi State/182
16 North Carolina/161
17 Arizona State/155
18 Auburn/148
19 Virginia/118
20 Ohio State/109
T21 Duke/88
T21 Kent State/88
23 Tennessee/59
24 Florida State/54
25 Baylor/52
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona (44); Texas Christian University (40); UCLA (38); Pepperdine (33); Iowa State (24); Michigan State (21); Purdue (18); Missouri (17); Eastern Michigan (14); Clemson (11); Oklahoma (9); North Carolina State (6); Central Florida (6); Alabama (4); College of Charleston (3); Kansas (3); Illinois (1)

Related Stories

Tigers Finish With Strong Final Round To Leave Colorado With Third Place Finish

Tigers Finish With Strong Final Round To Leave Colorado With Third Place Finish

Taylor Riley posted one of two 67's by LSU Wednesday in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic.
LSU's Fiorellini Tied For First After Two Rounds In Colorado

LSU's Fiorellini Tied For First After Two Rounds In Colorado

LSU's Francesca Fiorellini birdied the 17th and 18th holes to shoot 72 and is tied for the lead after two rounds at 9-under par.
School Record Single Round Of 63 For LSU Golfer Francesca Fiorellini

School Record Single Round Of 63 For LSU Golfer Francesca Fiorellini