LSU Ranked No. 11 In Latest Women's Golf Coaches' Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team is ranked No. 11 in the second coaches’ poll of the fall 2025 season as announced on Friday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
The Tigers, coming off a good third at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic earlier in the week, will be back in action on Oct. 6 at famed Medinah Country Club for the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah.
There will be one more poll before the fall season concludes on Oct. 24.
Here’s the results of the voting for the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll:
Rank, University (First Place Votes)/Points
1 Stanford (9)/412
2 Wake Forest (7)/391
3 Oregon/385
4 Texas A&M/353
5 Texas/326
6 Southern California/318
7 Vanderbilt/271
8 Arkansas/269
9 Northwestern/232
10 Mississippi/226
11 LSU/225
12 Oklahoma State/210
13 South Carolina/209
14 Florida/192
15 Mississippi State/182
16 North Carolina/161
17 Arizona State/155
18 Auburn/148
19 Virginia/118
20 Ohio State/109
T21 Duke/88
T21 Kent State/88
23 Tennessee/59
24 Florida State/54
25 Baylor/52
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona (44); Texas Christian University (40); UCLA (38); Pepperdine (33); Iowa State (24); Michigan State (21); Purdue (18); Missouri (17); Eastern Michigan (14); Clemson (11); Oklahoma (9); North Carolina State (6); Central Florida (6); Alabama (4); College of Charleston (3); Kansas (3); Illinois (1)