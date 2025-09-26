LSU Ranked No. 11 In Latest Women's Golf Coaches' Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team is ranked No. 11 in the second coaches’ poll of the fall 2025 season as announced on Friday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

The Tigers, coming off a good third at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic earlier in the week, will be back in action on Oct. 6 at famed Medinah Country Club for the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah.

There will be one more poll before the fall season concludes on Oct. 24.

Here’s the results of the voting for the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll:

Rank, University (First Place Votes)/Points

1 Stanford (9)/412

2 Wake Forest (7)/391

3 Oregon/385

4 Texas A&M/353

5 Texas/326

6 Southern California/318

7 Vanderbilt/271

8 Arkansas/269

9 Northwestern/232

10 Mississippi/226

11 LSU/225

12 Oklahoma State/210

13 South Carolina/209

14 Florida/192

15 Mississippi State/182

16 North Carolina/161

17 Arizona State/155

18 Auburn/148

19 Virginia/118

20 Ohio State/109

T21 Duke/88

T21 Kent State/88

23 Tennessee/59

24 Florida State/54

25 Baylor/52

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona (44); Texas Christian University (40); UCLA (38); Pepperdine (33); Iowa State (24); Michigan State (21); Purdue (18); Missouri (17); Eastern Michigan (14); Clemson (11); Oklahoma (9); North Carolina State (6); Central Florida (6); Alabama (4); College of Charleston (3); Kansas (3); Illinois (1)