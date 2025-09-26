LSU Gymnastics Unveils 2026 Season Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics and head coach Jay Clark announced the program’s 2026 schedule on Friday, featuring five home meets inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, marquee SEC matchups, and postseason competition in Baton Rouge.

LSU will look to defend their SEC Champions title in 2026, having won the conference championship the last two consecutive years. The squad will once again face one of the toughest slates in the country. Next year’s schedule includes trips to several of the SEC’s most challenging venues and the opportunity to host NCAA Regionals in the PMAC.

The Tigers will welcome fans to the PMAC on Friday, January 2, for its annual Gymnastics 101/Open Mike Night exhibition, giving fans their first look at the 2026 squad. The regular season officially opens on January 10 at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in West Valley City, Utah.

Conference action opens in only the second meet of the year for the Tigers on January 16 when the squad travels to Athens to face Georgia, before coming home to Baton Rouge for their 2026 home opener on January 23 against Kentucky. The month closes with a road meet at Missouri on January 30.

The team’s February slate features three exciting home meets against Penn State (Feb. 6), Auburn (Feb. 13), and Alabama (Feb. 27), as well as a road trip to reigning national champion Oklahoma on February 20.

LSU will also head down the road to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the fourth-annual Podium Challenge on March 1 before traveling to face Florida in Gainesville on March 8. The Tigers will close the regular season at home against Arkansas on March 13.

Postseason action begins with the 2026 SEC Championship on Saturday, March 21 before LSU and the Baton Rouge community serves as a host site for NCAA Regionals from April 3-5.

This year’s NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, are set for April 16 and 18 at Dickies Arena.

The full schedule is available at LSUsports.net, and season ticket information can be found here.



2026 LSU Gymnastics Schedule

