Volleyball

Volleyball Opens SEC Play at Oklahoma, Arkansas

LSU concludes its five-match road trip with the start of SEC play, featuring matches against Oklahoma and Arkansas, both of which will be streamed on SEC Network+.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will conclude its stretch of nine of 10 matches on the road, including five consecutive matches, by opening its Southeastern Conference schedule at Oklahoma and Arkansas.

LSU (7-4) will face Oklahoma (8-2) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 26, at the McCasland Field House in Norman, Okla., and challenge Arkansas (4-7) at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. SEC Network+ will stream both matches. LSU is 10-3 all-time against Oklahoma and 25-31 against Arkansas.

LSU comes off a 1-2 weekend in California after finishing the trip with a five-set victory over Cal. Each of LSU’s four losses is against nationally ranked programs, and it currently boasts a top-50 strength of schedule. Overall, the Tigers have a .224 hitting percentage, ranking ninth in the SEC with 13.15 kills, 12.27 assists, and 2.44 blocks per set. LSU has 48 aces this season, including five matches with five or more aces this season, and has held opponents under a .200 hitting percentage in six of the last seven matches.  

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson enters the SEC opening weekend leading the conference and ranking No. 13 in the nation with 200 kills, No. 2 in the SEC with 222.5 points and 4.88 kills per set, and No. 3 in the league with 5.43 points per set. Robinson also paces the club with 2.90 digs per set (119 total) and has seven aces and 27 blocks on the season. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.88 points per set behind 3.20 kills per set (131 total kills), a team-high 17 aces, and an additional 17 blocks. Middle blocker Jessica Jones rounds out the top offensive producers, ranking No. 6 in the SEC with a .406 hitting percentage on 69 kills, and No. 10 with 1.22 blocks per set on 50 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker averages 5.44 assists per set, and setter Takyla Brown averages 4.85 assists per set. Brooker has 10 blocks, nine kills this season and a double-double, and Brown has two aces and three double-doubles this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

at Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s five-match winning streak ended after falling in five sets at Central Arkansas to conclude its non-conference schedule. The Sooners are a strong offensive unit that ranks inside the top 10 of the SEC with 13.74 kills per set (No. 7), 12.87 assists per set (No. 7), a .267 hitting percentage (No. 8) and 1.76 aces per set (No. 6).

OU is led by pin hitters Emoni Bush and Alexis Shelton with 3.63 and 3.47 kills per set, respectively. Bush, who is hitting .358 on the season, also leads the team with 17 aces and has 26 blocks this season. Middle blocker KJ Burgess sits at No. 3 in the SEC with a .467 attack percentage on 76 kills and leads at the net with 1.03 blocks per set (39 total).

LSU has won nine consecutive matches over OU in the all-time series, but is 1-2 when playing in Norman. The last time the two teams met in Norman was in 1991, when the Tigers swept the Sooners.

at Arkansas

Arkansas looks to bounce back after a 3-1 loss against Arkansas State and will host Ole Miss on Friday before playing against LSU. The Razorbacks average 12.49 kills per set on a .223 hitting percentage and have 53 aces. On the defensive side of the net, Arkansas averages 2.27 blocks and 13.18 digs per set.

Freshman outside hitter Parker Duncan leads the team with 3.60 kills on average (162) and has 22 blocks this season. Setter Kiki Remensperger directs the offense with 9.78 assists per set and has a team-best 13 aces.

LSU has won three of the last five matches in the series, but is 10-14 when playing Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Tigers are seeking their first win in Barnhill Arena since 2018.  

