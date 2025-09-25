Volleyball Opens SEC Play at Oklahoma, Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will conclude its stretch of nine of 10 matches on the road, including five consecutive matches, by opening its Southeastern Conference schedule at Oklahoma and Arkansas.

LSU (7-4) will face Oklahoma (8-2) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 26, at the McCasland Field House in Norman, Okla., and challenge Arkansas (4-7) at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. SEC Network+ will stream both matches. LSU is 10-3 all-time against Oklahoma and 25-31 against Arkansas.

LSU comes off a 1-2 weekend in California after finishing the trip with a five-set victory over Cal. Each of LSU’s four losses is against nationally ranked programs, and it currently boasts a top-50 strength of schedule. Overall, the Tigers have a .224 hitting percentage, ranking ninth in the SEC with 13.15 kills, 12.27 assists, and 2.44 blocks per set. LSU has 48 aces this season, including five matches with five or more aces this season, and has held opponents under a .200 hitting percentage in six of the last seven matches.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson enters the SEC opening weekend leading the conference and ranking No. 13 in the nation with 200 kills, No. 2 in the SEC with 222.5 points and 4.88 kills per set, and No. 3 in the league with 5.43 points per set. Robinson also paces the club with 2.90 digs per set (119 total) and has seven aces and 27 blocks on the season. Outside hitter Nia Washington averages 3.88 points per set behind 3.20 kills per set (131 total kills), a team-high 17 aces, and an additional 17 blocks. Middle blocker Jessica Jones rounds out the top offensive producers, ranking No. 6 in the SEC with a .406 hitting percentage on 69 kills, and No. 10 with 1.22 blocks per set on 50 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker averages 5.44 assists per set, and setter Takyla Brown averages 4.85 assists per set. Brooker has 10 blocks, nine kills this season and a double-double, and Brown has two aces and three double-doubles this season.

